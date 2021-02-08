ENID, Okla. — The vaccination clinic at Oakwood Mall has pushed back its start times to 10 a.m. every day this week due to icy weather conditions and slick roadways in the Enid area.
Those with vaccine appointments between 8-10 a.m. Monday were told to expect phone calls to reschedule between noon and 2 p.m., according to the Garfield County Health Department, which urged people not to call staff who were working to reschedule hundreds of appointments.
Many local and area residents woke up to school texts and calls canceling classes in the area because of the weather, which is forecast to remain cold, with possible icy conditions throughout the day.
Several churches and government offices also were closing or experiencing delays.
Enid Public Transit offices are closed and no buses or vans will be operating, according to a city of Enid press release. Meadowlake Golf Course pro shop and golf course also are closed, as is the city's recycling center.
Areas of freezing fog, with a 30% chance of freezing drizzle or rain, is expected this morning and from noon to 3 p.m., with a high only around 24 and north wind at 11-14 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.
"The freezing drizzle is creating black ice, which is hard to see on the highway, drivers need to slow down use extra caution on elevated surfaces," according to an Oklahoma Department of Transportation report early Monday morning.
Cass Rains, public information coordinator for the Enid Police Department, said the department has seen an increased number of calls regarding wrecks this morning, according to Traffic Sgt. James Buck.
EPD is also encouraging drivers to take extra precautions in this winter weather.
“Make sure all your windows are clear — don’t just scrape the little credit cards so you can peek out,” Rains said. “(Buck) said specifically to make sure you’re allowing for more time because you’re going to have to go slower.”
Other tips from the department are allow for extra space between vehicles, don’t tailgate, turn on headlights and drive the appropriate speed for the current road conditions.
High temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 20s through this week and in the teens on the weekends.
Salt and sand operations are underway across the Panhandle, northwestern, central and northeastern counties, mainly north of I-40 in the west and I-44 in the east, according to ODOT.
A list of closures includes:
• Aline-Cleo Public Schools
• Alva Public Schools
• Autry Technology Center
• Billings Public Schools
• Blaine County Courthouse
• Blaine County offices
• Burlington Public Schools
• Canton Public Schools
• Cashion Public Schools
• Chisholm Public Schools
• Cimarron Public Schools
• Covington-Douglas Public Schools
• Cowboy Driving- Enid
• Cowboy Driving-Woodward
• Deer Creek-Lamont Public Schools
• Dover Public Schools
• Drummond Public Schools
• Emmanuel Enid
• Emmanual Christian School
• Enid Public Schools
• Fairview Public Schools
• First United Methodist, Enid
• Fort Supply Public Schools
• Freedom Public Schools
• Garber Public Schools
• Hennessey Public Schools
• High Plains Tech, Woodward
• Hillsdale Christian School
• Kingfisher Meals on Wheels
• Kingfisher Public Schools
• Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools
• Laverne Public Schools
• Lomega Schools
• Mooreland Public Schools
• Mulhall - Orlando School
• Northern Oklahoma College, all campuses
• Northwest Tech Center, Fairview
• Northwestern Oklahoma State University
• Okarche Public Schools
• Okeene Public Schools
• Oklahoma Bible Academy
• Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Public Schools
• Pond Creek-Hunter Public Schools
• Ringwood Public Schools
• Sharon-Mutual Public Schools
• St. Joseph Catholic School, Enid
• St. Paul's Lutheran School, Enid
• Timberlake Public Schools
• Watonga Public Schools
• Waynoka Public Schools
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Billings
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Garber
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Helena
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Kingfisher
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Meadows Point, Enid
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Ringwood
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Watonga
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Waukomis
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Jet
• Wheatheart Nutrition, Lamont
• Woodward Public Schools
