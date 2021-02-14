POND CREEK, Okla. — No one was injured Sunday morning when fire destroyed two homes in Pond Creek.
Pond Creek Fire Department was paged at 3:40 a.m. Sunday about the fire at 331 E. Broadway in Pond Creek, Fire Chief Justin Bentley said Sunday afternoon.
"The resident of the house escaped unharmed and went to the neighbor's across the street to get help," Bentley said. "First units on scene sized up the area and noticed heat damage on the house to the west. We had problems finding a fire hydrant that was not frozen solid. We finally secured a water supply and began working on the second house."
The residents of the second house were not at home, and both houses were total losses, Bentley said.
Pond Creek firefighters requested and received assistance from Lamont, Nash and Medford.
"Everything was much more difficult due to the weather," Bentley said.
No cause for the fire has been determined, he said.
A representative from Pond Creek Community Partners told Bentley that American Red Cross had been contacted to provide assistance to both families.
"As a small independent fire/EMS department, we rely on neighboring departments to provide personnel and resources to keep our residents safe," Bentley said. "With the recent difficulties finding volunteers in some of the small towns, we have to treat our neighboring towns as a lifeline to do what we need to do when we are called out. We were also contacted by Kremlin, Hunter and Hawley fire departments at the time of the fire ready to lend support to our little community. We told them to stand down due to the weather and the containment of the fire."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.