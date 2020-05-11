HENNESSEY, Okla. — Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday shooting that left one man dead and is tied to a rollover crash on U.S. 81 that injured three people, one critically.
About 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Kingfisher 911 received a call of shots fired at a location northwest of Hennessey, Kingfisher County Sheriff Dennis Banther said. Another two calls were received reporting a rollover on U.S. 81 north of Hennessey and a suspicious person walking at a location northwest of Hennessey. It was determined the two incidents were related, Banther said.
The victim of the shooting, Christopher Robinson, later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at an Enid hospital. Two of those injured in the accident were transported to an Enid hospital, and one was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
The rollover happened 2 miles north of Hennessey on U.S. 81, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Michael Porter, 26, of Guthrie, was a passenger in a 2015 Toyota Tundra that was driven by Benjamin Mills, 31, of Waukomis, according to OHP. The vehicle was southbound on U.S. 81 when for an unknown reason it left the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole. The truck rolled an undetermined amount of times and came to rest in a field.
Porter was transported from the scene by helicopter to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in critical condition with a head injury.
Mills was uninjured. His other two passengers: Bonnie Mills, 27, and 4-year-old, whose name was withheld from the report, were taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid and treated and released, according to the report.
Benjamin Mills' condition at the time of the crash and the cause of the collision both remain under investigation, according to the OHP report.
"Deputies were able to secure each scene and are actively working the shooting incident," Banther said. "Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are working incidents involving collisions of vehicles."
No arrests have been made at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.