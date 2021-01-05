ENID, Okla. — Family Video announced Tuesday it was closing all of its stores nationwide, including its store in Enid.
“Today, I have to make the difficult announcement that we are closing all Family Video locations,” said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, Family Video’s parent company, in a statement. “The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era.”
The Enid store is located in Sunset Plaza.
All stores have begun their liquidation sales, selling movies, video games, CBD products and store fixtures at closeout prices, the company said in a news release received Wednesday. Each location will close once all inventory is sold.
