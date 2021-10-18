ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of East Broadway on Monday evening.
According to police, one person was shot and was being treated at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center.
The condition of the person was unknown Monday night, EPD said.
Police had Broadway blocked off between 6th and 7th and repeatedly told the occupants of a residence to come out with their hands up.
Police still ere on scene at 10 p.m. Monday. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
