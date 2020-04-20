ENID, Okla. — An Enid man is back in custody after he escaped from Major County Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.
Ronntae Brian Stewart, 27, was a trustee at the Major County Jail when he fled from custody and stole a silver Nissan at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday, officials said.
Garfield County deputies got a tip on his whereabouts, went to the residence in the 1600 block of North Adams and made announcements over PA system. Stewart came out shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, according to Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm.
Because of his ties to Enid, law enforcement were expecting Stewart might be headed toward Garfield County.
Stewart was serving time for possession of marijuana and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
