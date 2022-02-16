ENID, Okla. — The Enid area has the chance to see showers, thunderstorms, freezing rain and snow Wednesday into Thursday.
“All of this depends on the storm track,” said Mike Honigsberg, certified director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management. “We will have to wait and see and go from there.”
The latest National Weather Service forecast released Wednesday morning shows Enid could receive 1-3 inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The northern tier of counties could receive more.
NWS has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening into Thursday afternoon for Harper, Woods, Woodward, Alfalfa, Grant and Kay counties.
“Heavy snow possible,” the watch reads. “Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
“Travel could be very difficult. In addition to slick roadways, patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”
Whether the Enid area receives any freezing rain — or much rain at all — depends on how the storm system tracks, Honigsberg said.
“Our rain chances are low,” he said. “We are on the northern edge of it.”
According to the NWS forecast, it will be warm and windy in the Enid area Wednesday. The south-southwest wind will be sustained at 18-25 mph, gusting to 36 mph. The high Wednesday is expected to be near 73.
Precipitation will be likely Wednesday night.
There is a 90% chance of rain showers after 9 p.m., according to NWS, turning to freezing rain after 3 a.m., along with a chance of thunderstorms.
How much freezing rain the Enid area could receive depends on if it is raining Wednesday night when the temperature drops below freezing, Honigsberg said.
There is a 70% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS, then a chance of snow through noon. Skies eventually will clear, but blowing snow is possible throughout the afternoon.
The low Wednesday night is expected to be around 27, with the high Thursday of 29. Winds will be from the north Thursday at 17-26 mph, with gusts to 38 mph.
Skies will be mostly clear Thursday night, with the low dropping to 14, according to NWS.
High temperatures will climb into next week, according to NWS, from near 50 on Friday to the low-70s on Monday.
