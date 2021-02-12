ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma could see 8-12 inches of snow Sunday and Monday as the latest round of winter weather moves into the Enid area, according to National Weather Service.
A gusty north wind will cause blowing and drifting snow as well, according to NWS.
“A significant snowstorm is expected to begin Saturday night in Northwest Oklahoma, then spread quickly southeast through the day on Sunday,” a special NWS weather statement reads. “The heaviest snowfall will probably occur Sunday night and early Monday. Snowfall totals of 5 to 10 inches will be the rule, with higher amounts in some areas.
“The dry nature of the snow will make it particularly susceptible to being blown around by the wind, and drifting snow is likely. Near-blizzard conditions may occur in unprotected areas Sunday night and Monday.”
In addition to the snow, Northwest Oklahoma is in a wind chill advisory through Monday, according to NWS. Wind chill values could drop to minus 25.
The current NWS forecast calls for a 20% chance of snow after midnight Saturday, with an 80% chance of snow Sunday and a high of 8. Snow will continue Sunday night, with a low of minus 3.
There is a 30% chance of continued snow Monday, mainly before noon, according to NWS. The high Monday is expected to be 5, with a low of minus 10.
Before Sunday’s snow, the Enid area will see continued cold conditions.
The high Friday under cloudy skies is expected to be 17, although the north wind will drop wind chill values to minus 7, according to NWS. There is a 30% chance of light snow Friday night after midnight. The low will be 9, but wind chill values will drop to minus 6.
The high Saturday is expected to be 18, with wind chill values to minus 8.
Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer tips on how to stay safe in winter weather:
• Prepare. ODEM recommends developing a family disaster plan for winter storms and discussing with family members about what to do if a winter storm watch or warning is issued. Also ensure the safety of those around you — check on family, friends and neighbors, especially the elderly. Make sure they are prepared, too, and make sure pets have good food and water supplies and a place to seek shelter.
• According to the CDC, if there is a power failure, use battery-powered flashlights or lanterns rather than candles since candles can lead to house fires.
If using a generator, make sure they are at least 20 feet from any window, door or vent and in a space where rain and snow can’t reach them, and be sure to have a carbon monoxide detector installed. Never use generators or similar devices inside homes, basements or garages — the fumes are deadly.
• Be sure to keep your home heated safely. CDC recommends using wood stoves, fireplaces and space heaters with caution and encourages households to have at least one of these heat sources: extra blankets, sleeping bags and winter coats, an up-to-code fireplace with dry firewood or a gas log fireplace, or portable space heaters or kerosene heaters.
To conserve heat, CDC recommends avoiding unnecessarily opening doors or windows, close off unneeded rooms, stuff towels or rags in the cracks under doors, and close curtains or cover windows with blankets at night.
• Extreme cold can cause water pipes in homes to freeze and sometimes burst. In freezing weather, be sure to let all faucets drip, keep the temperature inside the home warm, and allow heated air to reach pipes by opening cabinet doors.
If pipes freeze, do not try to thaw them with a torch. Instead, use an electric hair dryer. If pipes cannot be thawed, use bottled water or borrow water from a neighbor. As an emergency, snow can be melted, boiled and used — boiling snow for one minute will kill most germs, CDC said, but it won’t get rid of chemicals found in snow.
• If outdoors, be sure to dress warmly and in layers, especially babies and the elderly — those ages even indoors. The best thing to do is stay home, but if traveling, avoid ice-covered roads, bridges and overpasses if possible and stray from traveling in low visibility conditions.
One thing the CDC recommends is keeping an emergency supplies kit in your car, which include a windshield scraper, a cell phone with a portable charger, extra warming items such as blankets, mittens, coats and hats, water and snack foods, tow chains or rope, tire chains and more. A full list can be found on the CDC’s website.
