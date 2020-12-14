A winter storm warning has been issued for a large part of the state — including much of Northwest Oklahoma — as more snow is expected Tuesday.
The warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to National Weather Service. The warning area includes Woodward, Major, Blaine and Kingfisher counties in Northwest Oklahoma, as well as Harper, Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Canadian counties.
“Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches,” the warning reads.
In addition, a winter weather advisory also is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for Garfield, Grant, Alfalfa and Woods counties, according to NWS.
“Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches,” NWS stated in the advisory.
There is a 90% chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, for the Enid area, according to NWS.
The high temperature for Tuesday should be 32, according to NWS, with a low that night of 22.
The sun will come out Wednesday, although temperatures will remain cold. The high Wednesday is expected around 36, according to NWS.
Temperatures are expected to climb the rest of the week, with the high reaching 42 on Thursday and 52 by Sunday.
