ENID, Okla. — Multiple water outages are being reported due to broken water mains around the city today.

Customers in the 200 block of West Hackberry, from Washington to Independence, may be experiencing day-long outages in service due to broken water mains, officials said Friday morning.

Another outage was reported in the area of South Independence from State to West, and Wabash from Adams to Grand.

Service is expected to be restored to all areas by 4 p.m., according to the city.

