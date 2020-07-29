ENID, Okla. — Enid's annual discount shopping weekend, "Crazy Days," coincides this weekend with Enid Comic Con and several other local events, for what Main Street Enid has billed a "Comic Con Crazy Weekend."
Charlet Ringwald, Main Street Enid assistant director, said the combination of the two events in one weekend gives Enid locals a chance to have fun, and find some great deals before schools starts.
"We're excited about Crazy Days coinciding with Comic Con this year," Ringwald said. "With all the cosplayers, we're hoping this gives everyone a chance to bring back those old Crazy Days where we dress up, find great deals, and have a fun weekend in Downtown Enid."
The third annual Enid Comic Con is set for Saturday and Sunday at Stride Bank Center.
Billed as a "family-friendly comic con with children’s and adult costume contests featuring cash prizes," the annual comic con attracts local and out-of-state vendors, who will buying, selling and trading comic-related items.
Sam Jones, who played Flash Gordon in the 1980 movie “Flash,” will be there both days, signing autographs and taking photos with attendees. Comic Con is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Social distancing guidelines will be maintained at the Stride Bank Center. Masks are required, according to an event organizer on Wednesday.
Crazy Days will run Thursday through Saturday, with many retailers offering specials throughout their stores. Check with specific stores to see who is participating and their business hours.
In addition to Enid Comic Con and Crazy Days, this weekend features an opening at Gaslight Theatre, "History Alive!" at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and racing at Enid Speedway.
Gaslight Theatre opens the horror comedy rock musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $9 for students. Due to social distancing recommendations, all seating is general admission and seating will be limited.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center presents “History Alive!” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Organizers invite the public to "step back in time and experience life on the Cherokee Strip as re-enactors tend to their shops and work their trades of the time." Admission is the regular museum price of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students. All visitors must wear masks at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Masks are provided at the front desk.
Enid Speedway will be hosting pure stocks, sport mod and hot shots racing beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, military and students ages 12-15, children under 12 are admitted free, and a pit pass is $30. Gates open at 5 p.m.
For information on these and other events, go online to VisitEnid.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.