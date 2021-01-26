ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Supreme Court justices have overturned a Garfield County District Court ruling on a recall petition against Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell, deeming the petition insufficient under several state statutes.
The recall election will not occur Feb. 9, the same day of the regular election to choose a term-limited Ezzell’s successor on the city commission. Both candidates in the regular election — Ward 3 residents Keith Siragusa and Kent Rorick — had also filed candidacy in the recall.
Ezzell, who filed the initial objection in August and represented himself, initially argued the petitioners erred by not following rules under Oklahoma State Statute 34 section 3, specifically by not including felony warning language on the outer page of each pamphlet.
The court reverses the decision from Associate Judge Allison Lafferty, of Blaine County District Court, against Ezzell’s objection to the sufficiency of the recall petition circulated in Ward 3 by members of the group Enid Freedom Fighters.
Justices on Tuesday ruled the court was compelled to correct any so-written “fatal flaws” in the city clerk’s sufficiency decision, such as the failure to guard against fraud, corruption and deception before the election occurred.
“We must do so to ensure orderly and corruption-free conduct which is vital to municipal elections and vital to giving the electorate the opportunity to participate in the law-making process,” Justice Yvonne Kauger wrote in the 29-page affirming opinion. She was joined by justices Richard Darby, James Edmondson, Doug Combs and Noma Gurich.
Kauger also wrote the same “procedural rubric” that applies to contesting the sufficiency of initiative petitions and referendums should be applied to municipal recall elections, as was initially ruled in the 1995 case Clapsaddle v. Blevins.
Ezzell called the ruling “gratifying” on multiple levels Tuesday, as he said he both did not agree with the recall and was interested in the question of law of the procedural rubric.
According to the court, only publication notice provisions were at issue in Clapsaddle over a recall election in Del City — Tuesday’s decision would further clarify the language ruling, Ezzell said.
“I don’t think it should be so easy to recall elected officials. I think it should be harder. I think it should be harder than it is today, even still,” he said, “because elected officials at our level still have to make decisions that are hard and unpopular.”
Justice Kauger also noted there was evidence in the record that in addition to voters’ concerns with Ezzell’s position on a mask mandate, they also were concerned that he has a personal agenda to have the commission oversee the police department.
However, in a concurring opinion, Justice M. Kohn Kane IV wrote the political agendas of either side were “wholly irrelevant” in the dispute.
Justices James R. Winchester and Dustin Rowe dissented. Winchester wrote a single-page dissension that the signatures met charter requirements and that City Clerk Alissa Lack did not act arbitrarily, fraudulently or capriciously.
“The petition either comports with the law, or it does not — the soundness of the policies advocated by each side are beyond the purview of this appeal,” Kane wrote.
Both the city of Enid and intervening petitioners have until 5 p.m. Friday to file rehearing petitions, which would be fast-tracked, asking the court to reconsider its decision.
The city’s attorney, Tony Puckett, said Tuesday afternoon he didn’t know yet if his clients would be filing a rehearing.
Siragusa, who also was one of the intervenors in the case and circulated the initial petition, said he also didn’t know if a rehearing would be filed.
Of the nine initial petition circulators, the five listed intervenors — Siragusa, Ty Atkinson, Brian Henry, Jennifer Henry and Jennifer White — are all Ward 3 residents and represented by Enid attorney Stephen Jones.
“The ruling itself was disappointing, but it does not change anything. We still have a general election to win and to get Ward 3 better representation so that is our main focus,” Siragusa said in a Facebook message Tuesday.
Rorick said the city needed to move forward from the recall.
He said he ran because he didn’t want a different candidate on the commission for three months, before the next commissioner was sworn in in May.
Rorick said he wasn’t sure if he would be getting back his $100 registration fee from the Garfield County Election Board, but would like to use those donated funds for another use.
Ezzell said county election board workers he spoke to Tuesday morning would be consulting with the Oklahoma State Election Board on how to proceed with election ballots for the recall.
Several options are possible, said Ezzell, who used to serve on the election board: Workers could reprint ballots, put up a sign at polling locations or tell the computers not to count the question on election day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.