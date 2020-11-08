SEILING — A 52-year-old Buffalo man was critically injured when the motorcycle he was operating ran into the back of a 2018 Peterbuilt at about 6:11 p.m. Friday just more than a mile northwest of Seiling in Dewey County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Darren Edward Roth was eastbound on a 2020 Suzuki GSX motorcycle on U.S. 270 when he collided with the truck, driven by Moses Escobedo, 48, of Goltry, which also was eastbound on the highway, preparing to make a right-hand turn onto County Road 2280, according to the OHP.
The Buffalo man was transported by Community Seiling EMS to Seiling Medical Regional Center, where he was transferred to AirEvac and flown to OU Medical Center in Norman and admitted in stable but critical condition for whole body injuries. Escobedo was not injured, the OHP reported.
The condition of both drivers and the cause of the collision remain under investigation, according to the OHP report.
