MEDFORD — Grant County authorities and firefighters are on the scene of an explosion and fire at the ONEOK natural gas plant south of Medford.
Local authorities have cordoned off a 2-mile radius around the plant, a natural gas liquids fractionation facility off U.S. 81.
Medford residents south of Oklahoma 11 are being advised to evacuate their homes and go to the public school building, as well as the Pond Creek fairgrounds building, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office.
The Hawley Baptist Church and the Wakita and Jefferson Methodist Churches are also open for shelter, according to the organization Parish on the Prairie.
U.S. 81 around Medford has been shut off from both north and south since around 2:45 p.m., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP was notified of the explosion at around 2:30.
All ONEOK personnel are accounted for and the company was unaware of any injuries at this time, ONEOK spokesman Brad Borror said in an email sent to the News & Eagle at 5:22 p.m.
"We are cooperating with local emergency responders and appreciate their quick response," Borror said. "Our focus continues working with emergency responders to extinguish the fire and the safety of the surrounding community and our employees."
Borror did not specify any details about the incident at the facility.
This is a developing story.
