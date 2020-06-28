HUNTER, Okla. — A woman shot early Sunday morning stealing a Nazi flag from a Hunter residence is expected to recover, officials said Monday.
Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm said the 26-year-old woman was expected to recover from four gunshot wounds she suffered after taking a flag from a residence across the street from a party she was attending.
The woman was listed in good condition at OU Medical Center on Tuesday, according to the hospital.
Alexander John Feaster, 44, was booked in Garfield County Detention Facility on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held without bond.
Helm said deputies responded to a 3:08 a.m. call reporting shots fired in the town of Hunter. Reports included that a woman in her 20s had been shot.
Helm said four units responded to the 200 block of East Cherokee in the northeastern Garfield County town and found a woman with four entry wounds from a rifle. He said the woman was treated at the scene and later transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Deputies learned there was a party across the street from Feaster's residence, 217 E. Cherokee. On a dare, the woman who was shot attempted to steal one of Feaster's flags. She was shot after taking one of the flags, Helm said. Feaster flies several Nazi flags at his house.
Helm said deputies saw Feaster inside his residence and made contact with him. Feaster was taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff's said a search warrant was sought and obtained for Feaster's residence. Helm said deputies recovered a 5.56 rifle and "numerous other weapons and rounds." He said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist with the investigation.
A Hunter resident, who asked not to be named, said the woman who was shot was one of her friends. She said she arrived after the shooting and laid with her friend until medical personnel arrived.
The resident said there had been "no problems before" with Feaster until Sunday morning.
"I feel like these flags are a disaster waiting to happen," she said.
