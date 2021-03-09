All lanes of Oklahoma 51 were closed near Southard in Blaine County for several hours Tuesday due to a gas leak in the area.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the closure on Oklahoma 51 was from Oklahoma 58 in Canton to Oklahoma 51A near Southard. The highway was reopened at 5:37 p.m.
The gas leak was reported at 11:02 a.m., according to OHP, about 1 mile west of Southard. A gas line was struck and the company requested the closure, according to OHP.
Traffic was directed onto a local detour, according to ODOT.
