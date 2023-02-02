Traffic could be impacted by two projects being undertaken by the city of Enid.
According to the city of Enid, both projects will begin Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
The first will be a closure of a portion of West Elm from Jefferson to Adams to allow workers to make concrete repairs.
This closure is expected to last about six weeks.
The second will be a closure at the intersection of West Cherokee and Garland to allow workers to continue construction for the South Garland water line relocation project.
According to the city, traffic on Garland is not expected to be affected.
This closure is expected to last about one week.
