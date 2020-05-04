United Way seeking community support for nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma is asking the public to step up this Giving Tuesday and support local nonprofits stretched thin by their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma CEO and Executive Director Dan Schiedel said needs continue for those affected by shutdown, and local nonprofits need the community's help to meet those needs.
"As you know we are in unprecedented times dealing with an invisible threat to many vulnerable in our community, state, country and world," Schiedel said in a provided statement. "Our United Way partner agencies and other nonprofits are addressing the everyday needs of those who are most at risk. But we need your help to continue to serve the hungry, homeless and the lost."
Schiedel said monetary donations will go directly to help provide "hygiene kits to the homeless, food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless and counseling to women and children who have been abused and neglected and address other immediate needs facing our community."
A special fund, Northwest Oklahoma COVID-19 Response Fund, has been established by United Way, working with local philanthropists, business partners and local government, to "rapidly deploy flexible resources to organizations in our region working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the economic consequences of this health crisis."
That fund already has provided significant support, thanks to donations from the Harris Foundation, NextEra Energy, Edward Jones, Pope Distributing, Culligan Water of Enid and Mid-Continent Packaging.
So far the COVID-19 Response Fund has provided:
• 6,912 bottles of water to the homeless and hungry.
• 1,770 pouches of gel hand soap and 1,543 pouches of laundry detergent to day care centers across Northwest Oklahoma and to eight local nonprofits.
• 250 hygiene kits to homeless shelters in Enid.
• Infrared thermometers, comforters, blankets, coffee, cleaning and sanitation supplies and paper products.
• Equipment for tele-health counseling and to serve seniors in the region.
Schiedel said additional funds are needed to ensure local nonprofits can meet ongoing needs in the community.
"We are asking the community to donate for Giving Tuesday, and we will be using funds to address immediate needs," Schiedel said, "to help not only our partner agencies but all the nonprofits that are struggling in town."
To donate online, visit https://tinyurl.com/EnidPandemicRelief.
