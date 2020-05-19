United Way receives $50K donation from SK Innovation

ENID, Okla. — United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma received a $50,000 donation Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from SK Innovation to support local response to the coronavirus pandemic.
SK Innovation is a South Korean energy company and parent company of SK E&P America, an oil and gas company with operations in Kingfisher, Grant and Garfield counties.
All the donated funds will go into the United Way COVID-19 Response Fund, organized to benefit local residents suffering from COVID-19 or its effects. The donation will be used to support hygiene kits and IT devices for remote learning, according to a press release.
United Way of Enid CEO and Executive Director Dan Schiedel said it remains to be determined how the funds will be divided, but the hygiene kits will benefit Enid's homeless population and children in need, and the remainder of the funds will support remote learning initiatives at area schools.
"Our organization is thankful for the opportunity to help fund education, financial stability, health and the basic needs of the Enid citizens, especially those hit hardest by the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis," Schiedel said. "We are deeply grateful to SK Innovation for making such a substantial contribution to our cause.”
SK Enid superintendent Johnny Rowe presented the donation Tuesday to Schiedel and United Way board members Mike Ruby, Roxanne Pollard and Darrell Floyd.
“We are proud to help the Enid community in any way we can,” Rowe said. “Our goal is that this donation will find its way to those who need it most during this unprecedented time.”
Rowe said SK's "reach is global, but we believe in giving back to our local community."
"We know United Way works directly with those in need," Rowe said, "and it's because of the life-changing work this organization to combat the effects of COVID-19 that SK Innovation is proud to make this donation to United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma."
SK E&P America President Taewon Kim said in a prepared statement the donation is part of the company's broader goal of giving back in the communities where it works.
“Our goal is to create and spread happiness for all of the SK stakeholders as we grow alongside our society while making various contributions in support of the local communities,” Kim said. “In the fight against COVID-19, it's time for all of us to work together and we hope this donation will help Enid and Northwest Oklahoma residents overcome this pandemic.”
To learn more information about SK Innovation, visit http://eng.skinnovation.com/. To learn more information about United Way of Enid, visit https://www.unitedwayenid.org/.
