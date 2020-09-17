The 33rd annual United Way Chili Cook Off, which was set for Oct. 30, has been postponed to Feb. 19, 2021, at Stride Bank Center.
“Our committee felt that it was not an appropriate time to hold this annual event due to current COVID-19 concerns and out of safety for our competitors, staff, volunteers and community," said Dan Schiedel, CEO of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
When the United Way Chili Cook Off takes place in February, it will have a theme of “Rollercoasters, Rides & Chili,” sponsored by Security National Bank.
The United Way will be sending out more information as the event gets closer, according to a press release.
“We look forward to seeing all of our volunteers, chefs, judges, friends and supporters at the Chili Cook Off in early 2021," said committee chair Cindy Bailey. "While we hated to postpone this great event, we were concerned about everyone’s safety and certainly did not take the decision lightly.”
The cook off is traditionally one of United Way's biggest fundraisers. Last year's event featured 53 competitors and drew more than 1,000 people to sample the various chilis.
United Way has increased its fundraising goal for the 2020-21 campaign to $800,000 with a "stretch goal" of $888,000, said campaign chair Kyle Williams. Last year's campaign exceeded its goal of $725,000 for United Way's 15 partner agencies, bringing in more than $765,000 in cash, pledges and in-kind donationsy.
During the annual meeting and awards ceremony in August, Williams said this year's campaign goal was increased significantly more than usual because demand for United Way and its nonprofit partner agencies has greatly increased, due to the combined effects of COVID-19 and the economic downturn.
"The COVID economic shock we all began feeling in late March has wreaked havoc on families, businesses and individuals," Williams said. And, he added, the worst of those effects are not yet known.
"What we're facing hasn't even begun to be felt across Enid and our nation," he said. "We know the needs are going to be greater than they've been before, and it's probably not going to be just a one-off year."
For more information on United Way and its services, call (580) 237-0821, visit www.unitedwayenid.org or email Dan Schiedel at dan@unitedwayenid.org.
