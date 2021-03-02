United Way of Northwest Oklahoma will host its Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, April 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the Grand Ballroom of the Stride Bank Center. The meeting will feature lunch, special presentations, the 2020-2021 campaign totals and an announcement from the 2021-2022 campaign chairs. The cost to attend is $35 per person or $300 for 2 tables (4 per table) for a total of 8.
“We are planning to social distance at each table, take the necessary precautions for safety sake and, most importantly, celebrate our agencies and their achievements,” said Mike Ruby, board president of United Way of NW OK.
Kyle and Alex Williams served as 2020-21 chairs for the campaign. Highlights of the United Way’s “United Together” campaign came in the form of several pledges, event fundraisers, contributions and gifts of stock.
“The golf tournament was the only event that we were able to hold due to COVID-19," Kyle Williams said. "However, as usual, it was a huge success in raising funds to help support our 15 partner agencies. Thank you to everyone who donated their time, energy or money in any way, large or small, or gave words of encouragement. We are truly blessed to have been a part of this campaign and the United Way organization.”
Several individuals will receive special recognition during the event including, Tocqueville Society Leadership Awards, certificates of recognition and achievements and the 2021 recipient of the Dick Lambertz Memorial Award.
Funds raised through the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma’s campaign go to support 15 nonprofit member agencies: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, Cimarron Council – Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross serving NW Oklahoma, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price YMCA, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves and Fishes, RSVP of Enid and North Central Oklahoma, Thayne A. Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, The Salvation Army, Youth & Family Services North Central Oklahoma and YWCA of Enid.
Funds also support research to identify human service needs throughout Enid & NW Oklahoma communities. United Way directs resources to accountable health and human services agencies to meet those needs by improving health, safety, education and economic well-being of our most vulnerable citizens.
Deadline to RSVP is April 19. Please call Kim at the United Way office at (580)237-0821 or email kim@unitedwayenid.org
