United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma will host its Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:30am – 1:00pm, in the Grand Ballroom of the Stride Bank Center. The meeting will feature lunch, special presentations, the, 2019-2020 campaign totals and the announcement from the 2020-2021 Campaign Chairs. The cost to attend is $35 per person or $300 for a table for 8. The annual meeting is generally held in April. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed.
“We are planning to social distance at each table, have fun and try to bring about some sense of normalcy during the ceremony," said Dan Schiedel, executive director of United Way of Enid & NW OK. "This will be the first time in our history that we hold an annual meeting to share the good news about our campaign while at the same time launching the another (2020-2021) campaign.”
Kristy and Seth Skidmore served as 2019-20 chairs for the campaign. Highlights of the United Way’s “Live United” Campaign came in the form of several pledges, event fundraisers, contributions and gifts of stock being donated.
“The Golf Tournament, The Pillar’s Club Dinner, the Public Campaign 5k Foam Fun Run and Chili Cook-off events were once again huge successes, raising funds to help support our 15 partner agencies. Thank you to everyone who donated their time, energy or money in any way, large or small, or gave words of encouragement. We are truly blessed to have been a part of this campaign and the United Way organization.” the Skidmores said.
Several individuals will receive special recognition during the event including: Tocqueville Society Leadership Awards, Certificates of Recognition and Achievements, and the 2020 recipient of the Dick Lambertz Memorial Award.
Funds raised through the United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma’s campaign go to support 15 nonprofit member agencies: Booker T. Washington Community Center, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, Cimarron Council – Boy Scouts of America, American Red Cross serving NW Oklahoma, Community Development Support Association, Denny Price YMCA, Human Services Alliance of Greater Enid, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Loaves and Fishes, RSVP of Enid and North Central Oklahoma, Thayne A. Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, The Salvation Army, Youth & Family Services North Central Oklahoma and YWCA of Enid.
Funds also support mentoring in Elementary and Middle schools in Enid, research to identify human service needs throughout Enid & NW Oklahoma communities and resources are directed to accountable health and human services agencies to meet those needs by improving health, safety, education and economic well-being of the most vulnerable citizens.
Aug. 14 is the deadline to RSVP for the event. Please call Kim at the United Way office at (580)237-0821 or email kim@unitedwayenid.org.
