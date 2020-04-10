Oklahoma continues to parallel the nation in the number of initial claims for unemployment insurance as COVID-19 related closures and declines in the oil field put more out of work.
For the week ending April 4, unadjusted initial claims in Oklahoma totaled 51,124, an increase of 3,380 from the previous record-setting adjusted week high of 47,744, revised up from the initially reported total of 44,970.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled roughly 6.6 million, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 6.87 million. This marks the second-highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of this series.
“Oklahomans are seeking relief for their families in the wake of incomparable business closures and job losses,” said Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Robin Roberson. “We have dramatically ramped up the number of employees available to assist callers. Our agency website is undergoing a significant transformation to improve the user-experience and simplify the claims filing process. We’re also holding a virtual town hall at 1 p.m. on Friday for an estimated 50,000 claimants and the general public to provide answers to questions about unemployment insurance, the claims filing process and more.”
OESC will contact 30,000 claimants directly about Friday’s virtual town hall event. Other people may register for the event through EventBrite, at https://www.eventbrite.com/d/online/oesc/ and clicking on the town hall event. Registration is free. Registrants are asked to provide their name and email address.
People who would like to participate in the virtual town hall also may do so at https://video.teleforu monline.com/video/stream ing.php?client=19272.
Out-of-work Oklahomans are encouraged to first file initial claims online. The OESC phone systems continue to be overloaded despite an increase of 100 claims agents — a number that should double in the next week as the capability of the call center continues to be expanded.
“The U.S. Department of Labor is in the process of finalizing its guidance on funds made available through the CARES Act for nontraditional workers,” Roberson said. “We’re optimistic these funds will be available in the next week. CARES funds will be backdated to March 30, 2020, to assist gig workers, independent contractors and other self-employed individuals seeking relief.”
Laid-off workers should file for benefits whether they know they qualify. Meanwhile, many employers urgently need workers. Look for jobs at www.okjobmatch.com.
Unemployment claims may be securely filed online at www.oesc.ok.gov.
