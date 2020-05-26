U.S. 81/U.S. 60 lanes narrow at SH-45 north of Enid in June for nearly year-long reconstruction project

A $17.5 million project to reconstruct U.S.81/U.S. 60 north of Enid is scheduled to begin Monday.
The work will impact traffic through spring of 2021 ,and drivers are urged to plan ahead for delays and congestion in the corridor.
The work zone is on U.S.81/U.S. 60 between Oklahoma 45/West Carrier to County Line Rd./E0920 Road at the Grant County line.
The project will rehabilitate travel lanes, reconstruct shoulders and add a left turn lane from northbound U.S.81/U.S. 60 to westbound Oklahoma 45. Additionally, left turn lanes will be added throughout the project at section line roads.
The initial phase of work will be on U.S.81/U.S. 60 between the Oklahoma 45 junction and the junction of Kremlin and Keowee roads, where lanes will narrow and traffic will be shifted by late June.
Work generally will occur between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday ,with some weekend work possible as necessary.
Drivers should plan ahead for delays or locate an alternate route and the speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone.
The project was awarded in March 2020 by Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Cummins Construction Co. and work is expected to take nearly a year to complete, weather permitting.
