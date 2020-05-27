ENID, Okla. — During the COVID-19 global pandemic, Tyson Foods has stepped in to assist local Oklahoma food banks and pantries by donating more than 700,000 pounds of food to Oklahoman families in need.
Tyson Foods regularly works to assist food donation centers across the nation, but due to COVID-19, the need for protein donations has increased.
“We do a significant amount of donations on an annual basis, but we have stepped up where possible during the crisis to try to help,” said Jeffrey Wood, Tyson Foods government relations director. “We really appreciate and value our relationship with Oklahoma and all of our communities here.”
Tyson Foods donated about 10 million pounds of protein across the country, which is equivalent to 40 million meals throughout March and April.
“It is critically important for us to invest in the communities where we live and work, and Oklahoma is part of that,” said Derek Burleson, Tyson Foods public relations manager.
“Hunger relief is the biggest way we give back and as the largest food company in the country, it only makes sense for us to donate protein.”
Tyson Foods has a $276.9 million economic impact on the state and employs more than 3,500 Oklahomans.
For more information about Tyson Foods and their donation program visit https://www.tysonfoods.com/who-we-are/giving-back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.