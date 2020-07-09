Two men were killed early Thursday morning in an ATV crash on a county road northwest of Ringwood in Major County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. on County Road 45, a tenth of a mile west of County Road 266, 1.1 miles west and 2.2 miles north of Ringwood, according to an OHP report.
Isaac John Schmidt, 29, of Ringwood, and Jason Michael Dunlap, 29, of Hominy, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the report. Schmidt was operating 2015 Can-Am ATV east on County Road 45 at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the roadway into the north ditch, overturning into the south ditch and rolled the vehicle a single time before striking a tree.
Schmidt's condition at the time of the crash is listed as "under investigation" and the cause of the collision is listed as "unsafe speed."
Neither was wearing a helmet.
