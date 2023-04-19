ENID, Okla. — Two people are facing charges related to the presumed death of a newborn baby several months ago.
Kevin Ray Helton, 60, of Hayward, and 40-year-old Sarah Nickole Helton, of Tulsa, each were charged Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Garfield County District Court with a count of second-degree murder or in the alternative of child neglect.
The two have been accused, on or between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 10, 2023, of “causing the death of” the newborn baby “while in the commission of Child Neglect, which involved conduct that created what a reasonable person would realize was an immediate and extremely high degree of risk of death to another person and which” they “engaged in with contemptuous and reckless disregard of, and in total indifference to, the life and safety of another, regardless of human life, although it was done without any premeditated designed to effect the death of any particular individual, to wit: (the Heltons) failed or omitted to obtain proper medical care, adequate nurturance and affection, food, clothing, shelter, sanitation or hygiene and/or special care necessary for the child’s health and safety caused by the physical condition of the child,” according to the charges filed.
According to affidavits filed in each of their separate cases, Robert Elliot, a deputy with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, received a phone call from Noble County Sheriff’s Office on March 31, 2023, in reference to photographs on a cellular device that appeared to show a deceased child lying in some bedding next to a dog.
Elliott responded to Lucien in Noble County and spoke to another deputy, who said a man stated he was in possession of a borrowed cellphone that belonged to the Heltons, according to the affidavits.
While in possession of the cellphone, the man said he looked through the text messages and saw a conversation between the Heltons in which Kevin stated something to the effect of, “Do you want me to tell your daughter what really happened to her sister. I buried her this morning because you left her in the trash,” the affidavits state.
The man told Elliott he was unable to determine whether the child was alive in the photo.
After obtaining a search warrant for the cellphone, investigators conducted a search and saw text messages that included photographs and videos attached to them. Five photographs and a video have an image of what appeared to be a deceased newborn baby, according to the affidavits. In the video, the sound of what appeared to be a young baby could be heard crying in the background, and its GPS coordinates indicate it was recorded at a 218 Broadway in Hayward.
In a photograph, a child could be seen lying next to a dog with what appeared to be a man’s right arm, with two distinct tattoos, above the child’s head, also taken at the same location as the video.
Two text messages indicate the owner of the cellphone had delivered a baby recently, according to the affidavits. One of the text messages, sent at 5:56 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, states, “I just delivered my first baby,” and the second text message, sent at 7:29 p.m. on the same day, states, “We had just delivered a baby at home.”
Kevin Helton’s interview
Authorities made contact with Kevin at 218 Broadway in Hayward, and GCSO investigators Mark Vargas and Randall Peters interviewed him at the sheriff’s office. Kevin stated he and his wife, Sarah, were separated but not yet divorced and that Sarah had come to the residence on or around Dec. 17, 2022. Kevin said he was surprised to see that she was pregnant but said she did not seem close to delivery, according to the affidavit filed in Kevin’s case.
Kevin said he thought the father of the child was another man, who wasn’t present at the time of Sarah’s visit. He said later on the day Sarah arrived, she began to complain of pain consistent with child delivery, and after about two hours her pain became so intense she believed she was going to have the child soon, the affidavit states.
According the affidavit, Sarah went into the bedroom of the residence and delivered the baby shortly afterward, and Kevin said throughout the delivery he continued to tell her to call an ambulance but that she “wouldn’t let” him.
When asked about Sarah’s condition after the delivery, Kevin stated she seemed fine and wasn’t bleeding excessively. When asked what happened with the umbilical cord and placenta, he could not provide an answer, but he stated he had cut the umbilical cord with scissors, according to the affidavit.
When asked about the baby’s condition, Kevin stated she “was breathing,” the affidavit stated, and when asked if this was sufficient care for the child, Kevin stated he wasn’t responsible for the child and was just trying to help and that the baby deserved better care.
Kevin then was shown the photographs of the baby retrieved from the cellphone, and when asked he identified the child as “Abigail” and stated she appeared to be “OK” but looked like she needed medical attention. He was asked why an ambulance wasn’t called, and Kevin said Sarah wouldn’t allow him to, according to the affidavit.
When asked what happened to the baby throughout the next few days, Kevin said she was eating and seemed to be OK, the affidavit states.
During the service of a search warrant for the Hayward residence, Peters, Vargas and GCSO investigator Cole Harber had “difficulty staying inside ... for an extended period of time due to the extremely unpleasant environment,” with affidavits stating throughout the residence there were numerous areas where large amounts of dog feces were laying on the floor, bedding and clothing on the floor, open bags of dog food on the floor and there was a bottle of bleach on the floor of the bathroom. A firearm was located, as well as power tools with electrical cords within reach from the floor.
While in the bedroom on the south end of the residence, which is where Kevin stated the child was delivered, a blanket was seen on the floor next to the bed and matched one of the photographs found on Kevin’s cellphone that showed the child lying next to a dog. The affidavits state that in what appears to be a “selfie,” Kevin’s right arm could be seen above the child’s head and is identifiable based on the matching of the tattoos.
Sarah Helton’s interview
According to the affidavit filed in Sarah’s case, Sarah was located at a Marshall residence and asked to explain the details surrounding the birth of the child she’d been carrying in December 2022. She said she moved in with her estranged husband, Kevin, on or about Dec. 5, 2022. Sarah stated she left Tulsa after her boyfriend was arrested and that she thought she had a warrant at the time.
Sarah said she did not want to deliver the baby in a hospital because of the risk of being arrested for the warrant, the affidavit states. She said when she arrived at the residence, Kevin made arrangements with a midwife to deliver the child and allegedly also with an adoption agency she identified as something similar to “Choice Adoption Agency.”
Peters located an organization called Adoption and Surrogacy Choices of Oklahoma and spoke with an employee, who told the deputy Sarah Helton was not in the company's records and that the agency would not, by policy, allow a father to bring a child in without the mother present, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, Sarah stated the midwife had gone to the residence to discuss the details of the pending birth and that her initial due date was Feb. 2, 2023. Sarah said on Dec. 26 or 27, 2022, she began having stomach pain, but due to her expected delivery date she didn’t think she was having labor pains.
Sarah said she realized about two hours later she likely was in labor and had Kevin take her to the midwife, according to the affidavit. She said she didn’t know where the midwife was located but they drove down Interstate 35 toward Guthrie. She didn’t have further information on the midwife’s location or how to contact her to verify her statements.
The affidavit states Sarah said the baby was born with the midwife’s assistance with no further complications and that the delivery took less than one hour after their arrival. She said she was released the following morning around sunrise. A search of midwives in the area revealed there were none practicing in Stillwater, Guthrie, Edmond or any surrounding areas outside of Oklahoma City at that time.
Sarah stated when they returned to the Hayward residence, she allowed Kevin to take the child to be dropped off at the aforementioned adoption agency and that he brought a document showing the baby had been taken to an adoption agency in Oklahoma City, though she didn’t know the name of it or its exact location — only that it had “Choices” in the name, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states there’s no evidence to support this claim, and Peters spoke with Adoption Choices of Oklahoma and Chosen Parents Adoption, both located in Oklahoma City. Both organizations stated they rarely allow a parent to leave a child without having spoken to the parents at length prior to the delivery.
The affidavit states that during Kevin’s interview he said Sarah left without notice shortly after the child was born and that he found the child in the trash two or three days after she was gone.
As of April 7, 2023 — the time the affidavit was written — the child in question had not been located. GCSO Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa said Wednesday, April 19, 2023, the child still hadn’t been found.
A search conducted by the Department of Human Services shows no record of the Heltons putting a child up for adoption. The affidavit states considering these facts the child is presumed to possibly be deceased and disposed of and that Sarah has a “previous conviction on accessory to murder.”
Online court records show that Sarah was convicted in Tulsa County on May 12, 2017, on an amended charge of accessory to a felony. In the same case, William Campbell was convicted on charges of first-degree murder and feloniously pointing a firearm and Jeremy Campbell was convicted on a charge of accessory after the fact.
Fuxa thanked the GCSO investigators and deputies for working diligently on the case. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation.
Anyone who has information relevant to the case is asked to call GCSO at (580) 237-0244. The case number is 23-0192.
