This year’s Turnaround Achievement program didn’t end with the annual breakfast for students, but five students still were honored for making changes in their lives.
The program, started 27 years ago by the late Jack Tate, who owned Oakwood Bowl, annually recognizes students who were heading in the wrong direction but then decided to turn their lives around.
Usually, Oakwood Bowl and other area sponsors host a breakfast for the students and have their principal or counselor present them with a plaque and one year of free bowling. COVID-19 restrictions changed that this year, but each student honored still received a hand-delivered plaque.
“It is a sad day for us at Oakwood Bowl because we are passionate about keeping this program going for the memory of Jack Tate,” organizers said in a press release. “Jack has been gone for three years now and we greatly miss him but are still striving to do great things for our community because we know that is what Jack would have wanted us to do.”
The students honored this year were:
• Samantha Byrd, Enid High School
“Sam has struggled with many aspects of her life since coming to us before her freshman year,” information provided reads. “Once she overcame one obstacle another would present itself. Despite her home life, her physical limitations and the emotional and mental issues that arose as a result of severe trauma in her life, she was able to continually strive to find a better path for herself.
“She now serves as a role model for younger peers by eagerly stepping up to offer to speak to all of the eighth-grade students during our pre-enrollment orientations at Waller, Emerson and Longfellow.”
• Hemity Lolin Peter, Enid High School
“Hemity is full of determination not only to help her family, but also to help her Marshallese community,” information provided reads. “When she began high school, her determination was misdirected. ... She abruptly decided to turn her life around by improving her grades and attendance that year. She made it her mission to become a better version of herself.
“The following two years, she made it her mission to help other students become a better version of themselves. Hemity has been instrumental in helping other Marshallese students get on the right track, by sharing her knowledge of how she overcame her struggles. She has beautifully matured over the last few years.”
• Todd Hutchinson, Lincoln Academy
“When I first came to Lincoln I had only 9 units of credit, which enrolled me as a sophomore when I should have been a junior in high school,” he said. “With the tremendous amount of help from Mr. (Tommy) Parker and my teachers I was then able to get back on track with my class and graduate on time.
“I took this opportunity to make a new start in my life and push harder, with the help of Mr. Parker I was able to take on some extra classes, doing summer school, to get ahead and be a December graduate.”
• Elizabeth Anuntak, Longfellow Middle School
“Elizabeth has become an upstanding student this school year,” information provided reads. “She is now compliant with school rules and continues to exceed our expectations. She has shown more self-respect for herself and has reached out on multiple occasions to help other students and teachers.
“Elizabeth has greatly improved academically, as well, raising her grades and working even outside of school hours to continue her growth.”
• Hayley Robinson, Waller Middle School
“Hayley has made incredible progress while attending Waller Middle School,” information provided reads. “She has grown in both academics and maturity. As a sixth-grader Hayley struggled with getting into trouble and was eventually placed on a behavior plan and had a teacher’s aide transition her from class to class.
“This year she earned the ability to transition on her own and made many mature decisions. She continues to work hard and make good choices. Hayley has even become an advocate for others and helps to keep her school safe.”
