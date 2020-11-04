The annual 4RKids Turkey Trot 5K fun run and race will go ahead on Thanksgiving morning, and due to the effects of the pandemic, this year's event has extra significance in fundraising for the 4RKids Foundation.
4RKids provides employment opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities, support and outreach to their families, and supports local enrichment opportunities for the developmentally disabled, including Miracle League and Special Olympics.
Tricia Mitchell, executive director at 4RKids, said fulfilling that mission in 2020 has been met with new challenges, as closures due to COVID-19 have strained the nonprofit's budget.
Mitchell said the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) helped 4RKids cover operating costs during the first weeks of the pandemic. But, a later closure wasn't covered, "so we are behind on our operating costs."
She is hoping people will turn out for the annual Turkey Trot, and help bridge the gap in the budget.
"This year more than ever, we need those funds so we can continue our programs," Mitchell said.
Mitchell is hoping for 300 runners and to raise $10,000 — down from previous years, but Mitchell said that's to be expected in 2020.
The chip-timed race includes a traditional 5K, a virtual 5K and a one-mile fun run, all on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26.
Registration for the 5K — in-person or virtual — is $30, and the fun run is $20. Registration is available online at https://enidturkeytrot.itsyourrace.com/register.
Packet pick-up will be available 5-7 p.m. Nov. 25 at 4RKids, 710 Overland Trail, and beginning at 6 a.m. the morning of the race, at DaVinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria, 2315 W. Willow.
Race start will be at 7:30 a.m. at DaVinci's. Racers will start in waves to maintain social distancing.
For more information, contact 4RKids Foundation at (580) 237-7890.
