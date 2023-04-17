ENID, Okla. — It was love at first sight — or perhaps love at first sound — when Kegan Tuohy began his love affair with the trumpet.
He was in the sixth grade when his teacher David Toelle let everyone try an instrument.
“I actually decided on the trumpet because it weighs one pound and only has three buttons to push,” Tuohy said, laughing.
He decided he wanted to play, so his family found a trumpet for $90 at a garage sale.
“It was all beat up, and even my mom said it looked really bad but it played,” Tuohy said.
This gave him his start in the school band and practicing two to three hours everyday.
“I just loved it and continued to spend most of my time playing,” he said.
In middle school and high school he excelled. During the summer after his junior year he auditioned for a high school lead in a jazz band and was chosen as an Oklahoma Ambassador of Music.
The summer of 2009, he traveled to Europe and played in England, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein and Italy.
One of his most memorable experiences was playing high in the Swiss Alps in a village named Crans-Montana. When they finished playing their music, the mayor of the town asked them to play it all again.
The summer after his senior year in high school, Tuohy tried out for the Crossmen Drum and Bugle Corps of San Antonio, Texas.
“I went through three weeks of intense physical training along with playing music,” he said. We ran 5 miles every day to help with our breathing and stamina.”
He said they trained 12 hours a day and slept on a gym floor on air mattresses. They traveled 19,000 miles touring 35 states from May until August, then he went to college at Oklahoma State.
“My family all went to Oklahoma State, so I went there and played in the marching band,” he said.
He was in the OSU band five years, the last two years as band president and trumpet section leader. He went on 42 trips to football games with the band during college and called it a blast.
Tuohy got a degree in management and marketing, with a minor in trumpet. He said he always wanted to work in a bank like his father, Kevin, and grandfather, Michael Tuohy. Tuohy started at NBC Bank and now works at Stride Bank as an assistant vice president in commercial lending.
His love for the trumpet goes beyond just playing the instrument. He also collects trumpets and currently has 48. He has the first good trumpet his grandparents bought him and his garage sale trumpet.
His favorite trumpet is one he had custom made for himself by a family in Germany that makes trumpets. The vendor visited OSU and he couldn’t resist. It is his most expensive trumpet and is gold plated.
Another favorite is a bugle he found in Port Isabel, Texas. It was in the Mexican Civil War, he said, and was played on the battlefield from 1910-1915.
Tuohy has played for the band Dually Noted for three years, playing gigs mostly in Northwest Oklahoma. They have played six events in April, have a private event this weekend and will play in Watonga the following week.
He also gives lessons, plays the national anthem at the NJCAA Division II College World Series and “Taps” for free at funerals for veterans.
“I just love to play,” Tuohy said.
