TSET program helps bring new doctor to Enid

ENID, Okla. — The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) and Oklahoma Physician Manpower Training Commission (PMTC) recently helped bring a new doctor to Enid, through the Physician Loan Repayment Program.
The four-year program, which helps repay medical student loans for recipients serving rural communities across the state, helped place Dr. Christopher Hutchinson, D.O. at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Hutchinson, who serves as a family physician and obstetrician, said he grew up in Vici, in rural Dewey County, and was eager to get closer to his rural roots after a residency in Oklahoma City.
"I grew up on a farm, so I am well acquainted with living in rural areas, and the needs and struggles of medicine in a rural area," Hutchinson said. "That was always my long-term goal, was to return to a rural area and provide the services I could see growing up that were a challenge in rural areas."
Hutchinson said he already was familiar with Enid, from attending Northern Oklahoma College, and felt the community was a good fit for him, wife Melanie, their 4-month-old daughter, Adeline.
"Everyone is super friendly and nice," Hutchinson said, "and it is nice to get out of the big city and back to the lifestyle we are used to."
Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET, said doctors like Hutchinson are "committed to serving their communities and helping to address the shortage of physicians across the state.”
“This means more Oklahomans have access to health care services that can prevent and reduce serious conditions," Bisbee said. "TSET is proud to partner in this program that helps attract and retain doctors in rural areas and invests in the long-term health of Oklahomans.”
Since 2013, TSET has worked with Oklahoma Physician Manpower Training Commission to financially support the placement of physicians in rural areas of Oklahoma.
TSET provides 40% of the total funding for each TSET-sponsored physician, making it "one of the largest contributors to this public/private collaborative partnership," according to the press release. TSET public funds are matched by both public and private entities to "ensure that physicians are placed in communities with the most need."
“PMTC is grateful for the opportunity to partner with TSET and for their commitment to the commission’s efforts to expand the availability of physicians and quality healthcare to rural Oklahoma,” said Janie Thompson, executive director of PMTC. “Thanks to this partnership, The Physician Loan Repayment Program has allowed rural communities the opportunity to decrease the financial burden of medical education debt and starting a new medical practice for new physicians in a rural community.”
In the past three months, the Physician Loan Repayment Program has added 15 new physicians in 12 communities. The program also saw four physicians complete the program this year. TSET funding supports up to 42 physicians within the loan repayment program.
“As baby boomer physicians retire, it can be challenging to recruit physicians who are interested in a rural lifestyle,” said Krista Roberts, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s CEO. “We are grateful for the Physician Loan Repayment Program which incentivizes physicians to work in rural areas by reducing their medical education debt. Once here, we’re confident they’ll appreciate the work-life balance and many other benefits a community like Enid has to offer.”
Physicians who participate in the program for up to four years can receive $200,000 in student loan repayment assistance. According to the American Medical Association, a physician in Oklahoma supports 11.7 jobs on average and generates $1.9 million in annual economic activity in his or her community.
