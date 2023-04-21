FAIRMONT, Okla. — Fairmont residents and visitors are breathing easier, even on days when gusting winds blow dust and smoke into the air this time of year.
According go a press release from the TSET Healthy Living Program, that’s because the Fairmont Town Council earlier this year passed three tobacco- and vaping-related ordinances that clear the air on town-owned property and help keep tobacco products further away from underaged persons.
One of the new ordinances prohibits all tobacco and vape use on all town property, including buildings, outdoors areas like parks and inside vehicles, according to the release.
That ordinance — along with the second ordinance that raised the legal age to buy tobacco and vape products to 21 years old to match state and federal laws — took effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
The third ordinance, which prohibits the location of a tobacco or vape retailer within 300 feet of a school, playground or youth-oriented facility, became effective on Jan. 11, 2023.
According to the release, the TSET Healthy Living Program in Garfield County worked with council members on creating or updating ordinances designed to protect people in Fairmont from harmful secondhand smoke and to make it tougher for youth to start tobacco and vape use.
Throughout Oklahoma, about 9% of high school students smoke and nearly 28% — more than 1-in-4 — vape, while an estimated 7,500 Oklahomans die each year from smoking-related illness, the release states.
“It is always exciting to connect with town leaders who are eager to make healthy changes that benefit their residents,” Brittany Conner, a coordinator with the local TSET Healthy Living Program, said in the release.
To learn more about the TSET Healthy Living Program and its community partnerships that improve the health and wellness of Garfield County residents, contact Stephanie Pendergraft, program coordinator, by emailing sapendergraft@nwosu.edu.
