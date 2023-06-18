By Ruth Ann Replogle
ENID, Okla. — Yesteryear has come and gone, but the old-fashioned fun from then hasn’t.
Enid is home to numerous opportunities this summer for young and old to play and share experiences together without breaking the bank.
Three stalwarts of family fun in Northwest Oklahoma are:
• Oakwood Bowl, 4709 W. Garriott.
• Skatetown, 905 Overland Trail.
• 4RKids Mini Golf (formerly 4RKids Putt-Putt Golf Course), 710 Overland Trail.
Oakwood Bowl
Oakwood Bowl has been operating 40 lanes since 1976, and is considered one of the largest bowling alleys in the state.
Jack Tate, who had been in the bowling industry since the 1940s, opened it; his son Jim Tate runs it today alongside his wife Sandy. It’s a family effort, he said.
“My dad built it, and my brother and I worked it. I met my wife here. Her dad custom-made the seating and the outdoor bowling pin sign,” Jim Tate said. He added Sandy’s daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter help out, and someday when he’s old enough, so will the grandson.
“Our motto is we are Enid’s family fun center,” Jim Tate said. “We’ve seen a generation grow up here, and now their kids are coming here.”
Oakwood Bowl now offers 28 lanes of regular bowling and 12 lanes of interactive bowling. The interactive bowling requires the bowler to download an app that gives the bowler the options of changing the digital-projected effects on the lane, behind the ball and down the gutter.
“We have everything you need to set you on a lane,” Jim Tate said, from ball and shoe rental to accessories you can purchase to own. He encourages people to consider joining one of the summer leagues; the advantage is free games every day and discounts on bowling gear.
“It’s great for any level,” he said. “We cover the spectrum from amateur to professional.”
For those less inclined to bowl, the former 300 Club space was converted in 2021 to Tate’s Fun Zone, an arcade with nearly 50 games. There are games for kids and games for adults, such as video games, arcade machines, ball tosses, pool tables and more.
Shortly after the arcade opened, the bumper cars opened. There are two types of bumper cars: ones that are the typical bumper car and ones that spin and flip the rider upside down.
Skatetown
Skatetown has considered itself a hot spot for family entertainment for decades. Harry and Veronica Hunt have owned it for more than 20 years, after overseeing other roller rinks elsewhere since the 1980s.
It, too, is a family affair — Harry teaches private skate lessons, Veronica sets the monthly event schedule and daughter Amber manages the place.
What makes Skatetown even more special is it is one of five roller rinks in the state that touts an enormous wood floor.
Like the Tates at Oakwood Bowl, the Hunts believe in providing clean family fun in a safe environment.
Plus, Veronica Hunt said, “skating burns 600 calories an hour and works your muscles. It’s really good exercise.”
Skatetown rents out four types of skates: roller skates, hockey skates, speed skates and rollerblades. Skaters are allowed to bring their own skates, Veronica Hunt said, but they do have to be approved by the staff before hitting the skate floor to ensure they won’t tear up the surface. Skates and related accessories are available for purchase to own.
For those unsure of their roller abilities, Skatetown rents out “skatemates,” which are PVC rolling walkers to keep the skater upright.
Anyone looking for some extra adventure can attend themed nights like Glow Sk8 or Beach Party Bash.
4RKids Mini Golf
4RKids Mini Golf is the newest family fun site of the three. 4RKids Foundation Inc., which strives to give individuals with disabilities opportunities to work, originally acquired the Putt-Putt golf course in the mid-2000s to provide jobs in lawn maintenance, ticket sales and concessions.
The course got a facelift in 2018. The Putt-Putt version was torn out and the miniature golf version was built from scratch in its place. The remodel included waterfalls, bridges and brand new turf.
Clients from the 4RKids Foundation perform tasks like running the cash register, cleaning the facilities, assisting customers and maintaining the course.
A unique feature of 4RKids Mini Golf is the 18 holes are completely wheelchair accessible, said manager Jessica Soles.
“Individuals, couples, families or groups — we’re open to everyone in the community,” she said. “We can help you have whatever experience you want.”
For those wanting to stay out of the sun, there are numerous other possibilities for socializing at 4RKids Mini Golf. Patrons can play classic games, stop at the stuffing station (which is like Build-A-Bear), hang out in the covered breezeway or even shop the 2nd Story Gift Shop.
Extras
Each source of old-fashioned fun mentioned here also offers a variety of concessions and goodies as well as multi-tiered party packages to give families the option of all-inclusive activities for those special occasions.
In addition, 4RKids Mini Golf is like some Enid restaurants in that organizations, groups and teams can host a spirit night on the golf course and net 5% of the proceeds that night.
To find out more about this trio’s hours and pricing, go online to:
• Oakwood Bowl at oakwood bowl.com.
• Skatetown at skatetownenid.com.
• 4RKids Mini Golf at 4rkids.com.
Replogle is a freelance writer who provides copy for the Enid News & Eagle.
