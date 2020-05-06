Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away one million free smoothies nationwide and donating $100,000 to aid nurses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The one million smoothie giveaway, which goes through the month of May, comes soon after an April campaign to give away 180,000 smoothies to frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. The May giveaway is open to all in the public.
In support of National Nurses Appreciation Month in May, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also pledged to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund upon reaching its goal of giving away 1,000,000 smoothies.
John Dimpel, manager of the Enid Tropical Smoothie Cafe, said the campaign is a good opportunity “to pay forward what we can during this time.”
Dimpel urged people to take advantage of the free giveaway to meet the goal for the donation to the nurses foundation.
“They’re putting their lives at risk for us,” Dimpel said of nurses, “and this is really the least we can do.”
The free smoothies also are a way for the company to give thanks for its customers, Dimpel said.
“We are always appreciative of every customer we have, and at a time like this it’s even more important we show we care about people,” Dimpel said. “It’s always about the people. We just happen to sell smoothies.”
To participate, guests can visit http://freesmooth ies.com where they can sign up to receive a single-use promo code for a free smoothie, which is redeemable through online ordering only.
