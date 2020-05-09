U.S. Department of the Treasury and IRS announced Friday that nearly 130 million Americans have received Economic Impact Payments, worth more than $218 billion, in less than five weeks.
These totals do not include the more than $2.5 billion delivered to U.S. territories for payment to territory residents.
According to data from the U.S. Treasury Department, Oklahomans have received 1,556,747 payments for a total of $2,777,598,152.
“This administration has delivered Economic Impact Payments to Americans in record time,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “More payments are on their way as we continue to deliver this much-needed relief to the American people.”
Treasury expects to deliver more than 150 million Economic Impact Payments in total.
Eligible individuals who have not yet received a payment should visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-im pact-payments to check your payment status or provide additional information so their payments can be delivered as rapidly as possible.
Treasury has issued payments to the following categories of eligible individuals:
• 2018 and 2019 tax filers with bank account information on file with the IRS, regardless of adjusted gross income.
• 2018 and 2019 tax filers with no bank account information on file and AGI up to $30,000.
• 2018 and 2019 tax filers, regardless of AGI, who did not have bank account information on file with the IRS but provided information through the “Get My Payment” web portal by April 29.
• Non-filers who submitted information through the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” web portal by April 29.
• Social Security and Railroad Benefits recipients who received a 2019 Form SSA-1099 or Form RRB-1099 and did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019.
