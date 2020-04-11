Trail Life USA will hold a National Backyard Campout on April 17, encouraging people to camp in their back yards.
“Our troops have had to hold their meetings online for the past few weeks during self-isolating,” said Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA, which has more than 30,000 members in 830-plus troops across all 50 states. “But this is a time when cabin fever sets in — and boys especially need to get outdoors in a safe environment.”
Organizers hope the National Backyard Campout will bring together families virtually across the nation via a live web broadcast, including story readings. Trail Life USA has posted suggestions for games, activities and outdoor cooking recipes on its website at www.TrailLifeUSA.com/BackyardCampout. Families will have the opportunity to share their own moments with others via photo and video posts.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said national event leader Steve Padgett. “This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together, and create memories and habits that will continue long after this homebound time is over.”
Families are urged to respect all emergency restrictions in their area, including self-isolating and social distancing from non-family members, Hancock said.
Launched six years ago, Trail Life USA describes itself as a “Christ-centered, boy-focused, character, leadership and adventure organization” with Troops meeting at local churches nationwide.
