ENID, Okla. — The outside, westbound lane of Willow between Heritage Trail and Cleveland will be closed Wednesday through Friday, June 16-18, 2021, as utility maintenance crews make improvements to the water system, according to the city of Enid.
In addition, water will be off on West Willow from Cleveland to Wagon Trail from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday. Residents in the Heritage Trail addition may experience low water pressure as a result of the work.
City officials encourage motorists to follow posted traffic control signs and drive with caution in construction areas.
