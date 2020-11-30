Traffic on the Van Buren north overpass will be transitioned to the two outer lanes Wednesday while work on the two center lanes continues.
According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, traffic control signs will be set up to director motorists. Vehicles carrying wide loads are required to follow alternate routes.
In another project, the city of Enid Engineering Department has scheduled a presentation for business owners, property owners and residents on the proposed road improvements for Randolph between Washington and 7th.
The presentation will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Benson Ballroom at Stride Bank Center and will cover the scope of the work and construction schedule.
