ENID, Okla. — The local Toys for Tots campaign has seen an increase in need this year and also is dealing with a shortage of gifts for older children.
Local coordinator Gail Wheeler said the organization has received requests for assistance for more than 470 children, which is up more than 100 from last year. She said gifts for older kids, those 10 years old and up to 18, are lagging.
“All our donations are down some this year, but we especially need items for our older kids,” she said.
Her suggestions for gifts for older children include such things as art kits, shaving kits, makeup kits, nail kits and any type of electronics.
Wheeler said her helpers are working hard at the distribution warehouse, 108 S. Independence, in downtown Enid, to get items organized for delivery.
“Our national sponsors have been good contributing items such as books and stuffed animals,” she said.
She said all children ages 5 and up will get two books and all will get stuffed animals from corporate sponsor PetSmart.
“We appreciate the generosity of everyone who has donated this year,” she said. “We’ve had more children in need this year.”
Donation boxes are located at many sites around town, including the Enid News & Eagle, Enid fire stations and most banks.
The program, a function of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, collects new, unwrapped gifts for families who have applied for assistance and distributes the gifts in time for Christmas. The application process for this year has concluded.
Wheeler was introduced to Toys for Tots through her late husband, Larry Wheeler, a Marine Vietnam veteran who coordinated the Christmas toy program for more than 25 years.
The local program serves children up to age 18, as long as they are living at home and in school, and covers all of Garfield County and any county that touches Garfield County: Major, Grant, Noble, Kingfisher and Alfalfa.
Wheeler said monetary donations always are accepted, and Toys for Tots will do the buying.
Tax-deductible donations can be made payable to Toys for Tots and mailed to 225 W. Oklahoma St., Lahoma, OK, 73754.
Wheeler also will be at the warehouse 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday, and will accept donations there.
