+14 TOP STORIES 2021: Economic development saw highs, lows As 2021 closes, the Enid News & Eagle looks back at the top stories of the year, as chosen by members of the news staff.

ENID, Okla. — The year 2021 was an eventful one for Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.

Today, the Enid News & Eagle looks at some of the top stories of the year, as chosen by members of the news staff.

No. 6 — Kaw Lake project progress

The city’s decade-long plan to mitigate future loss of water supply finally started coming to fruition this year.

City officials and engineers from contracted firms broke ground last month at a new water treatment plant at the westernmost edge of the city.

The plant is intended to treat an average 10.5 millions of gallons of water a day coming to Enid though a pipeline from Kaw Lake 70 miles away. A booster plant about halfway near Garber also is seeing major headway, city public utilities officials said Thursday.

Construction on the intake site also began in the spring after Enid city commissioners approved a final construction manager at-risk contract for $243 million in January — the largest contract in city history — and after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gave the project the OK for environmental impact.

In May, the city also came to a forbearance agreement with the Osage Nation to avoid any future legal hurdles that’d potentially delay the project.

Despite the significant construction progress, the project now faces its biggest hurdles in legal attempts to acquire the final properties along the pipeline’s path, including a years-long condemnation dispute in Osage County and ongoing negotiations with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

No. 7 — Advance Soccer Complex

Construction started on Advance Soccer Complex after a groundbreaking ceremony in early August.

The multimillion dollar complex, at 1526 S. Garland, will include a 24,000-square-foot clubhouse that will feature four locker rooms, a referee locker room, meeting rooms, coaches’ rooms, concessions, a multi-purpose training area and a futsal field.

Along with the clubhouse, the soccer complex itself will include seven full-size fields, all 120 by 75 yards: six with natural grass and one with artificial turf.

The championship turf field, seating 1,400 people, will feature a press box like the one located at Enid High’s D. Bruce Selby Stadium. The fields all will be lighted, allowing for play during cold weather, off season and at night. They also will be interchangeable in size to allow for children’s groups and teams from Enid High School and Enid Soccer Club.

The complex also will have a playground, water features and practice fields.

It is the largest private-public partnership in the city’s history.

No. 8 — Vance wing commander replaced

Air Force officials took the unusual step in February of relieving the commander of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base from his position.

Col. Timothy Danielson, who had been in charge for eight months, was relieved of command after leaders of 19th Air Force lost trust and confidence in his ability to lead the 71st FTW. He was not suspected of misconduct or any illegal actions, according to Air Education and Training Command public affairs.

Col. Jay Johnson, 71st FTW’s vice commander, temporarily assumed command of the wing, and received the commander’s post officially in an assumption-of-command ceremony March 25.

Danielson, a native of Manville, La., north of New Orleans, took over the reins of the 71st FTW from Col. Corey Simmons, on June 29, 2020.

Before coming to Vance, he was commander of the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group at Pope Army Airfield, N.C.

Johnson has been at Vance since January 2018, when he was named vice commander.

He is a command pilot with more than 3,200 hours in the T-37, T-1, T-6 and KC-10 aircraft.

Before coming to Vance, he was division chief for International Training, Education and Policy in the office of the undersecretary of the Air Force for international affairs at the Pentagon.

No. 9 — Public art again a hot topic

The debate over city-funded art again came to the forefront of public conversation this year as funding increases were inextricably (and legally) linked to a growth of city road projects.

During annual budget talks, city commissioners questioned why funds for the Public Arts Commission of Enid were nearly doubled to $138,000 for the current fiscal year while the PACE board had spent little of its reserve funds from previous years.

Enid’s three newly sworn-in commissioners said they considered the allocations to be more of a want than a need, to which PACE members and local artists publicly objected at subsequent meetings.

Under city code approved less than a decade ago, Enid’s public art can receive up to 1% set aside from funding on any capital construction project that’s $250,000 to $10 million budgeted for any year.

Each budget cycle, these figures are automatically calculated from the city’s capital improvement funds, which received a record total $9.1 million to cover several street-related repairs this year.

Meanwhile, PACE members used much of last year’s funds to bid out for a massive wall mural project at the city’s new skate park, which opened in January. The graffiti-proof mural was painted in November.

No. 10 — The Commons complaints

In late June, at least three staff members were terminated from The Commons following an investigation after several complaints were reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The complaints OSDH investigated included reports and allegations of verbal abuse, rape and refusing/withholding pain medications involving five residents of The Commons, which OSDH said had 95 residents, according to survey documents from OSDH.

OSDH found the most serious deficiency in the facility to be a level “K,” which is a pattern of deficiencies that constitutes “immediate jeopardy to resident health and safety.”

One of the staff members was terminated on June 28, and two others were terminated on June 30.

The immediate jeopardy deficiency was listed on June 30 after The Commons’ administrator provided an acceptable, amended plan of removal, which stated that The Commons’ abuse, neglect and misappropriation investigation policy was updated and that all staff would be required to complete in-service.