RSVP of Enid is selling tickets, signing up teams and seeking sponsors for its second annual Lip Sync Battle, set for Aug. 15 at Stride Bank Center.
Proceeds of the event will benefit RSVP Mobile Meals, which provides meals to homebound seniors.
More than 450 volunteers serve with RSVP, and 100 of them a week deliver hot meals, five days a week, to more than 180 neighbors in need.
Increased demand because of the coronavirus pandemic, and cancellation of other annual fundraisers, make the Lip Sync Battle far more important than last year, said RSVP Executive Director Christy Baker.
"We have had to cancel two fundraisers due to COVID-19, so this event means a lot to our organization and helping us continue on our mission," Baker said. "With no government funding, our doors stay open because of the kindness and generosity of our supporters. We hope everyone comes out and has a wonderful time."
Teams now can register for the Lip Sync Battle. Registration is open to the first 15 teams who submit the required form. Entrants must be 21 or older, and forms must be submitted by July 28.
RSVP of Enid also is looking for sponsors for the event, to help underwrite the cost and ensure more of the proceeds go directly to helping feed seniors in need.
Tickets for the event also are on sale for $35, which includes food.
"This epic night of total awesomeness will feature gourmet food stations, dessert bar, signature drinks, black light face and body paint, live auctions and the ever-popular Lip Sync Battle," according to a press release.
Team registration, sponsorship information and tickets are available at https://www.rsvpenid.org/lip-sync-battle.
