Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade of performing, is coming to Stride Bank Center on Nov. 19.
The show will begin at 7 p.m.
To purchase tickets, go to StrideBankCenter.com or come to the office located on the second floor of Stride Bank Center's Convention Hall. Tickets range from $39 to $89 and will go on sale Friday.
From 1969 to 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night, Stride Bank Center said in a news release Monday. The group's hits include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One.”
The group includes Danny Hutton, founder/lead vocalist; Michael Allsup, guitar; Paul Kingery, bass/vocals; Pat Bautz, drums; David Morgan, vocals; and Howard Lavarea, keyboards. The band’s name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights, the coldest being a “three dog night.”
Information about Three Dog Night can be found at http://www.threedognight.com/.
