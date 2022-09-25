Leonardo’s Children’s Museum & Adventure Quest has had a mission of inspiring kids through science and the arts for three decades. Those 30 years were celebrated Saturday with a birthday party. All members of the community who have had a love for Leonardo’s were invited to attend, with the festivities including science show demonstrations, bounce houses, activities inside the museum and a chance to paint part of a new community mural in the Adventure Quest playground.
Riley Jantzen, director of marketing and public relations for Leonardo’s, said he has worked for the museum twice, and has been in his current role for the past six months.
He said with the staff gearing up for the anniversary celebration, the mood has been upbeat and celebratory.
“It’s been really exciting. We’ve been really happy,” Jantzen said. “There’s been thousands of people over our 30 years that have made Leonardo’s possible. So it’s been a really good opportunity for us to reengage with them and see how proud they are of what’s been achieved and what our community’s done altogether.”
Jantzen said Leonardo’s has been ever evolving since its inception, and that it is special to see what it has become.
“We’re forever growing and developing,” Jantzen said. “If you would have seen Leonardo’s when it first started, it looked like a project of love. They did a great job and have served millions of kids in that way. But we want to keep trying to inspire kids in the best way we can.”
Jantzen said currently in the works is a renovation of Adventure Quest, which he said is the world’s largest community built playground that was built by the hands of 12,000 community members in the mid-90s. He said they are also working on getting more programing underway in the education annex.
“We’re always looking at opportunities to be able to engage children in arts and science,” he said.
Among the activities for kids on Saturday was the opportunity to paint part of a community mural. The mural is of a beehive, which symbolizes the coming together of a community. The chance to paint the mural served as a fundraiser for Leonardo’s.
Kelly and Ty Tompkins of Hive Appeal were on-hand to help with the painting of the new mural. Kelly Tompkins said they painted about 12 of the murals in town and that helping kids create the latest mural in town brings her joy.
“Being able to be part of a community painted mural, especially with kids, is so exciting,” Tompkins said. “It’s one of my favorite parts of doing murals, to let people be part of painting it. Because they’re able to be part of something bigger than themselves. They’re not usually able to draw and paint on walls, and we’re allowing them to do that. So we’re able to do that in colorful ways and I hope it inspires them to realize you can end up doing things outside of what you usually can do.”
Jantzen said among those being celebrated were members of the community who helped make Leonardo’s what it is. That also includes those who have made the trip to the museum over the past 30 years.
“It’s a really cool day for us because we almost exclusively serve a very young demographic and meet them where they are,” Jantzen said. “But today is a very interesting day because we’re inviting everybody back in the community who has a love for Leonardo’s. And a lot of them haven’t seen it since we did the remodel. So it’s really cool to see how they react to that. I love being able to see both sides of that now, but we’ve had the same mission since we were founded 30 years ago: inspiring children with hands-on arts and science. And we just want to do that bigger and better and more of it every single day.”
Jantzen said he came to Leonardo’s on field trips in elementary school.
“It just seemed like this magical place ... I was, for lack of a better term, a bit of a nerdy kid from Okeene,” he said. “And then I came here and was able to see people who were interested in the same things I was for the first time ever. So it just always stuck with me.”
As the 30th celebration marks the history of Leonardo’s since it opened, the next generation of kids to inspire is right around the corner, and Leonardo’s plans to be there to help kids use their imaginations.
“It’s amazingly special. And not just to us, but to everyone who’s helped over the years,” Jantzen said. “The way we look at it is that we are just getting started. Believe it or not, kids just keep coming and growing up, so there’s always a new generation to help inspire.”
Leonardo’s Children’s Museum & Adventure Quest is located at 200 E. Maple in Enid. For more information, visit leonardos.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.