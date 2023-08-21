ENID, Okla. — As temperatures have hovered around 100 degrees for the past few weeks, the threat of heat-related illnesses has been higher than usual.
Dr. Jaci Leadford, with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, said during almost every shift during the summer, there has been someone seen at the hospital for a heat-related illness. She said in the past month, there have been 15-20 people seen at Integris, which she said is about on par with other years in Oklahoma. She said as the temperature rises, the number of people seen with heat-related illnesses rises.
Leadford said problems result when people aren’t able to get acclimated to the heat.
“That’s when you get into trouble, when people don’t get acclimated and try to go outside and do things in the heat,” Leadford said. “Even in a short amount of time it can start to have effects on them.”
Leadford said people such as athletes, construction workers and military personnel who have been out in the heat too long are some of the more common people the hospital sees when exposed to too much heat. She said people who are out in the heat too long may experience nausea, muscle cramps and even diarrhea. She also said any illness can predispose people to having heat-related issues. She said if you don’t feel well, it is more difficult to acclimate to lengthy heat exposure.
She also said it is important to be especially aware of young children’s exposure to heat for too long, as they can’t regulate temperature as well.
“They can’t show signs of heat illness or heat stroke like we can,” Leadford said. “So we need to be aware of those little guys when they’re out at recess, or even the babies.”
Yolanda Romanas, emergency services director for St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, said there have been less than five people treated for such illnesses in recent weeks.
“People I think are getting smarter and smarter. People have been good either staying indoors, or just not doing a lot of strenuous activities outside,” Romanas said. “People are just getting smarter and not working in the middle of the day. They either do it early morning or later before they do anything.”
Romanas said in prior years many people who worked as lawn mowers would be among the most common people seen for heat-related illnesses. Those who have been treated in the past three weeks have been those working outside for long portions of the day in the heat.
“The few that we have gotten have been workers that were outside working in the heat, thought nothing of it,” Romanas said. “They felt like they were getting enough water to hydrate. And that’s good to do, but not only should you drink water, because when you perspire, you lose a lot of electrolytes. So you are replenishing your thirst, but you’re not replenishing any of the electrolytes that you’re losing when you are sweating.”
She said drinks such as Gatorade, which have electrolytes, are best for replenishing one’s system when sweating a lot. She said drinks that are very sweet can make someone’s thirst even worse. Those who overheat feel nauseous and dizzy, get headaches and can become irritable. Romanas said another tell-tale sign of overheating is a person’s temperature being elevated when there aren’t signs of an infection.
The hot weather is expected for the rest of the week.
National Weather Service predicts high temperatures will be around 101 through Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper-80s by Monday.
