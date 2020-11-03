ENID, Okla. — All ballots have been counted, and the winner is … neither, it’s a tie!
In the Tuesday general election race, Duck vs. Farmer Brown, each candidate received an identical 9 votes in Tiffany Martin’s first-grade class at McKinley Elementary School in central Enid.
“Now they’ll have to collaborate,” Martin said. “The two groups will have to get together and work to convince one another of what is best …”
It was a contentious election, of course, and the young voters took their roles very seriously. On one side of the ballot was Farmer Brown, a respected grain and livestock producer. To increase productivity, Farmer Brown had assigned all farm animals chores.
On the other ticket was Duck, an outspoken opponent of chores, who campaigned on the theme: “Vote Duck for a kinder, gentler farm.” The roles and setting were taken from the book “Duck for President” by Doreen Cronin, which was a reading project for the class.
The McKinley election had many of the trappings of the national election. All would-be voters, the 18 first-graders, initially had to register to vote. Then on election day, Tuesday, they had to stand in line and show their voter registration card before receiving a ballot. With no absentee or early voting, Martin reported it was a long line and a long wait to vote — at least it seemed long because it’s really difficult for 6- and 7-year-olds to stay quiet and stay in line.
Actual voting was done in secret behind a room divider, and after casting their ballots students received “I voted” stickers.
“In America, we are very blessed to be able to vote and to be able to choose our leaders,” Martin explained. “I wanted our students to appreciate that.”
Duck and Farmer Brown supporters didn’t hold any jam-packed campaign rallies — hey, we’re in a pandemic for goodness sake! And, for safety, voters had to wear masks in the polling place. (Of course, students wear masks in the classroom every day.)
Martin dutifully reported her election was free from foreign interference — no Hoover or Taft Elementary classes were caught trying to unduly influence her McKinley students.
Although McKinley first-graders didn’t have Fox or CNN news commentators and multicolored maps flashing election results, Martin did the next best thing: students had to graph their election results as a math project.
