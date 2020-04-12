This week in April is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.
The weeklong event, started in 1981, is time to celebrate and thank your 911 dispatchers working for Enid, Garfield County, OHP, Life EMS and Miller EMS, dispatchers who dedicate their lives to serving the public and their communities.
The idea of a universal emergency number was 999, established as a common emergency number by soldiers during the Second World War. In the early 1960s, Congress, AT&T and the police chiefs’ association started working to create a similar system in the United States. The first 911 system began operation Feb. 16, 1968, in Haleyville, Ala.
Emergency dispatchers are the first called when help is needed. They are the lifeline between disaster and getting the help people need.
The Enid/Garfield County 911 communication center, in the Enid Police Department, answers all 911 and administrative calls.
The administrative calls consist of calls for Enid Police Department, Enid and rural fire departments and Animal Control.
In 2003, the center went countywide with 911, adding dispatching for 12 rural fire departments in 2004 and dispatching Enid Fire in 2006. The center became a Public Service Answering Point (PASP) for Major County in 2014 and began dispatching for Enid Campus Police in 2019.
THE PSAP implemented a new phone system — CALLWORKS — in October of 2018, to keep up with ever-changing technology and innovations designed to improve and speed up communications.
It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with four shifts working 12 hours each shift. The 911 calltakers/dispatchers work with four other dispatch locations. These locations are: Garfield County dispatch, OHP dispatch, Life EMS dispatch and Miller EMS dispatch.
The PSAP Center also works with surrounding counties to ensure all communities are served in a timely manner since 911 calls can ping off towers in Garfield County, but the emergency might be in a neighboring county. When the center is fully staffed, there are 20 people rotating between five stations.
Employees are required to pass OLETS testing for certification for the National Crime Information Computer terminal for radio procedure and entry of records into the system, as well as completing the 911 training program consisting of about 100 days split between call-taking training, fire-dispatch training and police-dispatch training. All these requirements must be completed within one year from the hire date. Before this each employee must pass a pre-employment drug screen, criminal background check and polygraph, along with a typing test and simulated call taking/dispatch test.
Currently, the 911 center employees 18 people, including four supervisors (one per shift) and 11 who are fully trained, and the other three still in training. The average years of experience for the center is 10.5 years, with the 15 fully trained staff having between two to 20 years of service.
During the first quarter of 2020, the center received more than 26,500 calls. The calls consisted of more than 5,000 911 calls and more than 19,000 administrative calls. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2019, the center received more than 109,000 call. Of those, more than 21,000 were 911 calls and more than 78,000 were administrative calls.
Each call requires an average of at least seven tasks. These numbers do not include the 911 hang-ups that had to be called back. Those who mistakenly call 911 are reminded to never hang up without first speaking with someone. Dispatchers are required to call any number back that has dialed and hung up. Stay on the line because this saves them time and trouble. Most calls that are received are not actually emergencies but from people who have misjudged the severity of their situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.