ENID, Okla. — While most college presidents say they want to connect with their students, Herbert Riedel believes he was the only one in the country to regularly throw his around on mats.

While he was president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, Riedel also taught the modern Japanese martial art aikido, known as the “art of peace.”

Users are taught to redirect an opponent’s attack by grappling and throwing, taking the aggression out of the attacker.

Naturally, the school also extends this defensiveness to a more practical philosophy of peaceful conflict resolution, which Riedel also teaches students and staff.

“It’s blending seeing something from the other person’s point of view and finding a win-win resolution for everyone,” Riedel said.

And a win-win would be Northern Oklahoma College bringing Riedel aboard as its next president, he told community stakeholders Friday.

“Not only does Northern check off the things I’m looking for … but I believe that my set of experiences and skill sets can be of benefit for this college,” he told those attending the final town hall for candidates the college held in Enid this week.

Riedel stepped down after 10 years as president of LBW in 2019, by which time he had overseen six major construction projects, creation of the honors program and increases in dual enrollment, among other milestones.

The college also reported the highest fall-to-fall retention rate in the state.

He said this departure was more of a sabbatical to recharge than a full retirement — the same year, he also was one of three finalists for president of Virginia Highlands Community College.

Riedel is currently an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie.

“I think that is something I bring, is committed, long-term, stable leadership, with competence,” he said. “I want to be the best I can be, and I want this college to be the best it can be.”

Both he and the college have room for growth, he said, while NOC keeps an atmosphere of a four-year college — especially in Enid with its sizable campus and myriad programs.

But Riedel said he believes NOC Enid still maintains the accessibility a student finds at a community college, adding that he would be able to bridge the divide between two- and four-year colleges, having served on a statewide committee that regulated transfer of courses and curriculum.

The three finalists for Northern Oklahoma College president this week are participating in three separate town hall events with NOC students, employees, board members and community and business leaders.

“Every student that comes here to NOC comes here with a dream, and it’s our job, every one of us, to help students make that dream a reality,” he said. “It’s a noble profession, it’s one of great rewards, it’s one I’ve cherished my entire life in higher education.”

NOC Board of Regents soon will choose from the three final applicants including Riedel to replace retiring President Cheryl Evans. The other finalists are Wayne McMillin, dean of the Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid campus, and Clark Harris, special assistant to the president, Laramie County Community College in Wyoming.

The board will meet in a special session Monday in Tonkawa to review feedback from those who attended the three days of forums, Chair Jodi Cline said. The board also is set to interview and discuss the possible hiring of one of the three candidates during closed executive session.

But Cline said the board has no deadline to select a replacement from the 19 initial applicants a search committee, which she also chairs, narrowed down to 10, then six, then three.

“We’ve got a tough decision to make. We really feel like, though our nationwide search, we really have three great candidates,” Cline said.