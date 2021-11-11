ENID, Okla. — Five veterans were honored for their military service and sacrifices during the 2021 Legacy Award ceremony on Veterans Day.
Joe Day, John Bullard, Don Eck, Orvel Sherrill and Mayor George Pankonin were presented with the Legacy Awards, each receiving rounds of applause and standing ovations from the 100-plus attendees.
Pankonin, an Air Force veteran who served for 23 years and retired as a major, said Enid is “the most patriotic city in the world,” adding that he was surprised and overwhelmed to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I was thunderstruck. I couldn’t believe it,” he said, adding he thought it would go to another “honorable” veteran. “Enid is an amazing community — not just what they do for me, but what they do for each other every day. I love living here.”
Pankonin also added it meant a lot to see the other veterans receive their awards.
Ryan Sproul, a representative for U.S. Sen. Jim Infofe, presented the first award, Army Legacy Veteran of the Year, to Day.
Sproul read a brief overview about Day’s time in the Army before presenting him with the award. Day was drafted in 1969 and got out two years later, but he turned right around and spent 20 years serving in the National Guard.
Day received a Distinguished Flying Cross award for his “selfless efforts” in the military, along with numerous other commendations, including the Purple Heart.
“I was very, very honored to receive this,” Day said. “I felt very honored to be up on that stage with the people who were beside me.”
Tanner Roberts, a representative for U.S. Sen. James Lankford, presented the Navy Legacy Veteran of the Year Award to Bullard, a Waukomis High School graduate.
Inspired by his Uncle John, who served in World War II, Bullard decided to follow in his footsteps and joined the Navy in 1949, retiring in 1969 as a lieutenant commander.
Bullard said he was surprised to receive the award, adding that Veterans Day means a lot to him.
“I’m glad to see that Enid honors veterans the way they do, because they gave a lot,” Bullard said.
Eck received the Marine Corps Legacy Veteran of the Year Award, introduced by Craig Vance, who was a Lifetime Legacy Award recipient in 2020.
Eck was born and raised in Enid, graduating from Enid High School in 1982. He joined the Marine Corps in 1989 and was honorably discharged, having received several medals and commendations.
He then served as a police officer in North Carolina before moving back to Oklahoma in 2002, and provides assistance to veterans and their families today.
“I was humbled,” he said of receiving the award. “I don’t take (the award) just for myself — I take it for all my brothers and sisters who haven’t made it back.”
Col. Jay Johnson, 71st Flying Training Wing commander at Vance Air Force Base, presented the next two awards, which included Pankonin’s award.
Sherrill, who was unable to attend due to a last-minute medical emergency, received the Army Air Force Legacy Veteran of the Year Award and served as a rear gunner during World War II.
“He’s a living legend and war hero in the eyes of our latest generation in the military,” Johnson said of Sherrill.
State Sen. Roland Pederson thanked everyone for coming out to the Legacy Award ceremony and Veterans Day services, presented by Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park and the city of Enid as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon.
“The legacy these veterans leave us is more than just the memory of time served,” Pederson said. “These brave men gave us a rich inheritance of military service — a legacy that we should pass down from generation to generation.”
Enid’s Veterans Day Parade will begin Saturday at 11 a.m at the corner of Grand and Maine downtown.
