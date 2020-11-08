When one thinks of Enid, one does not conjure up an image of a Goliath or of Tom Thumb.
Yet, indeed, we had both. Lewis Wilkins was 8 feet 2 inches tall by some reports, 365 pounds, 58-inch waist, a hat size of 81/2, size 16 glove and a size 24 shoe. A half dollar would pass through his finger ring without touching it. He was listed in with the giants in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Nicu de Barcsy, or “Little Nick,” drew himself up to his maximum height of 35 inches. His dining table was 20 inches high with tiny wire-backed chairs and had a very small, comfortable rocking chair at his home. He chain-smoked cigars, which he started at age 10. He said he didn’t worry about it stunting his growth.
‘The Oklahoma Giant’
Oklahoma was not void of giants, according to Dr. Forrest E. Clements, head of the University of Oklahoma anthropology department. He uncovered giant skeletons of an Indian tribe along the Washita River banks near Pauls Valley. All of the skeletons were over 7 feet long. He estimated they lived 750 years ago, according to a 1937 St. Louis Star and Times.
Lewis Wilkins was one of the six children of Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Wilkins. He was born in 1870, and his siblings, Frank, James, Fred, Edward and Bernice, were average height, but Lewis began to grow out of proportion. By 12, he was over 6 feet tall plus a very good wrestler, according to his childhood friend Frank Litson in a Wichita Eagle report.
As he grew to his full size, he went on the road eventually and traveled widely all through Europe and the U.S, touring as “The Oklahoma Giant.” People just stood and marveled at him.
When the Cherokee Strip was opened in 1893, the Wilkins family reportedly moved to a farm three miles southwest of Waukomis. Lewis did live in Enid, though, as the 1900 edition of The Enid Daily Wave listed his home as in Enid as did The Miami Republican of Pagola, Kan. Lewis was perfectly well-formed, but as he grew older, he began to have vision problems.
In March of 1902, he returned home from Europe complaining of difficulty with his sight. In April, he went on a trip with his brothers James and Edward. Somehow, he contracted malaria, which seemed to aggravate the problems with his sight. The Enid Daily Wave on July 14, 1902, reported that Lewis returned to Enid to have a specialist examine his eyes. Upon examination, it was found that a bone tumor as large as a goose egg had formed on top of his brain and was pressing down on the optic nerve.
The Enid doctors suggested he should go to the Presbyterian Hospital in Chicago for the delicate surgery. He and his brother Frank went to see the Chicago doctors where he entered the hospital. They cautioned that such an operation could be dangerous and might kill him.
The July 11, 1902, edition of The Enid Daily Wave headlined in bold print: “Lewis Wilkins Dead. The Largest Man in the World Died at a Hospital in Chicago.” He died before surgery could happen. He was just 32 and “had traveled throughout the Old and New World and appeared before the crowned heads of many kingdoms.” The July 14, 1902, Enid Daily Wave reported a corporation had offered family members $25,000 for the body of Lewis, but they refused.
The casket was 9 feet in length and the temporary grave, 11 feet long and 5 feet wide, was 50 feet from the family home near Waukomis as the family was afraid someone would try to steal the body. The paper reported that he had three life insurance policies at $5,000 each and his property was valued at $25,000, all of which he left to his mother.
His body was first driven in his honor through Enid, then to the family home outside Waukomis. The casket reportedly was placed in the farmhouse’s front room where on July 16, 1902, an estimated crowd of 2,000 people gathered. The Rev. Blodgett, a Methodist minister, conducted the service. A choir of neighbors sang several selections. There were 12 pallbearers, fellow members of the El Reno Elks Lodge, and they carried the body out to the grave where the casket was opened. It took over an hour for the crowd to file by.
On behalf of the Knights of Pythias, Perry Glaze, of Enid, read the burial service as the casket was lowered down into the grave. The casket was later reinterred in the family plot in the Waukomis Cemetery. The simple headstone has his name, year of birth and death with no indication that, at his death, he was the tallest man on our planet.
‘Little Nick’
There was a man living at the same time as Lewis who weighed more than he did at 392 pounds, with no belly sticking out. His name was Baron de Barcsy. His wife, Baroness Sidonia de Barcsy, gave birth to their son on Feb. 28, 1885, in Hungary.
The baby weighed only one and three-fourths pounds. They named him Baron Nicu de Barcsy. He remained small, being 28 inches tall and weighing 24 pounds.
Then a strange thing happened. Madam de Barcsy grew a beard. The father reportedly signed his family up with Ringling Brothers Circus and came to America. He was the manager but also the strong man with the bearded lady and the perfectly proportioned little man. Nicu said that he used to perform on his father’s outstretched hand. They traveled all over the U.S., wintering in New York or Cleveland, Ohio.
The Baron died in 1912. Madam and Nicu continued traveling with various shows, and one was operated by Bill Campbell of Ringwood, according to The Oklahoman. He wintered in the Drummond Flats which brought Madam and Nicu to their future home. They had always saved their money to buy a home in a small town and they chose Drummond, mainly because the townsfolk took them to their hearts. They were not treated as strange circus people.
Drummond Postmaster Bessie Fleer remembered arranging for Little Nick to locate a post office box for him quite low for convenient access. Madam bought some lots and built a little brick house on the main street of Drummond for herself and “Little Nick,” as Nicu was called. He was known by all to be the most patriotic. The first firecrackers sounding off on the Fourth of July always came from his home just a few minutes after midnight.
In 1923, Madam was forced to remain home due to illness, but she was content to stay in Drummond. She died two years later. Little Nick continued as a single act in sideshows until his retirement. Nick did his own cooking in what he called his “bachelor’s quarters.” He raised and sold rabbits for income. He was a proud member of the Enid Elks Lodge and traveled some for them.
Nick was also proud of his role in establishing a park in Drummond. Always the showman, Nick loved to don his silk hat and gold top walking stick with accompanying tails or perhaps his boots with spurs, chaps and kerchief. He had many costumes, including Santa.
He claimed the title “Baron Captain” and wore the silver cross decorated by right of birth, although the royal house of Hungary had long ago been deposed. He always attended town functions and church. He entertained his friends with card tricks and his performing dog, Snowball.
It was not unusual at all for many families to come to Drummond to get a glimpse of “Little Nick” that thousands had paid to see. Nicu moved to Enid in the 1950s to a rest home. He loved listening to the radio and often was wearing striped overalls and cowboy boots.
“Little Nick” died Aug. 2, 1976, at a local Enid hospital at the full-lived age of 91. This writer and my father-in-law, Gerald L. Brown Jr., Enid’s Brown Funeral Home, directed his funeral service. It was delayed a little bit as we had a special casket made to fit his small size. His service was on Aug. 5, 1976, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with burial at Del Norte Cemetery at Drummond.
Little Nick did not just love people: he enjoyed each person. He never turned his back on an interested person or an audience. He called it “the friendliness of the open West.” He became a big man, indeed.
