The past two years have tested the mettle of everybody on the planet. From shortages of work and essential items, to constant shutdowns and essential services grinding to a halt, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we view the world. But the past two years have also brought out the best in people who have given their time and effort to providing essentials to those who need them most.
Phillip Kenedy, chaplain for Tyson Foods, has led an effort of food distribution in the Enid area that took root right as the pandemic was starting to take shape in the U.S. Kenedy started as chaplain for Tyson Foods in late 2019 and had been working to establish a food program that would provide products from Tyson to help supplement the mission to end hunger in Garfield County.
He said Pat Burke called him in February 2020 interested in starting the Tyson Food pantry in the Enid area. Burke wanted to find out what kind of agency Tyson had that gives food similar to other organizations on a regular basis. Kenedy said they wanted to connect with someone who already had that kind of a system in the area in order to supplement that and carry on. That was the original idea.
Kenedy said they started a survey to find the best place to put that kind of a pantry system into place. A lot of different nonprofit agencies were explored, with the main concern being freezer space. Kenedy said after the survey, it became apparent that RSVP would be the best organization to get the food distribution program off the ground.
“I started talking with all the agencies here, and of course I was fairly new in town,” Kenedy said. “So I started talking to everybody and I found out there’s a lot of good people here that are interested in helping out those that are not as fortunate. At this time, the pandemic hadn’t really started. It was kind of building here in the United States.
“As we did the survey, we found there was a great need food service and for especially freezer space for what everyone had at their locations. But the person who came to the top of this was Christy Baker at the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program. The only thing was, they did not have any freezer space to speak of.”
They got with city officials and worked something out where the city would be able to provide a little bit of space in a building for them to be able to put a freezer unit. They worked on that and about that time the pandemic really set in.
“Everything started shutting down, but we didn’t,” Kenedy said. “We kept working on this project, because we could see this was going to be a major impact on our community. We continued to work on that ... there were delays ... there were issues that came up with zoning and all that kind of stuff, but we kept in there and the city got that building built.”
Tyson has a grant program that can help provide a freezer and additional needs to nonprofit organizations. Baker applied for the grant on behalf of RSVP and was approved.
“In 2020, whenever Christy and I first got together, they wanted to go ahead and start getting these donations from Tyson every month or two, whatever we had, and kind of get into her system of the food pantries, the nonprofit agencies that were here in Garfield County,” Kenedy said. “She just started talking to people, letting them know what this plan was and what was going to happen.”
Since 2020, they have grown to aid 19 counties in Northwest Oklahoma providing a regular supply of food to 82 nonprofit agencies. There are regular pickups at the Tyson Pine Street location, with food regularly provided to those in need.
“She has really worked this and it has grown every month,” Kenedy said. “We’ve added another county, more nonprofit agencies, food banks, and people that are serving food in their churches, in all the different counties that are in Northwest Oklahoma.”
People come to Enid from a wide swath of the surrounding area. Kenedy said the range stretches east to west from Guymon to Pawhuska and north to south from Alva to Oklahoma City.
There is a wide variety of food offered, from large boxes similar to those used for commercial restaurants to individual meals. At the food bank in Enid, there are all types of different foods that come from all the Tyson plants around the country.
“We get a variety of individually boxed foods, from sandwiches to breakfast foods,” Kenedy said. “We’ve had a good variety, because we never know what’s going to be here at the distribution center when it comes time for the donation.”
Kenedy was born in raised in Madill, with his roots set in Oklahoma. He said the way the program has grown to such a point that it brings him pride to be able to help out those less fortunate in his home state.
“I think that’s an exciting part of my task here,” Kenedy said. “It’s a way that we can reach into our community and saying to people that we really care for people in our community as well as our team members at Tyson. Because we want to make sure we’re taking care of people here in a way that kind of feeds into the hunger program. We know that every city in the country probably has people that need food and just can’t afford it ... and so our Tyson team members are working and living in those communities. So wherever we have a plant or a distribution center, we can do this.
“I am excited about this program, because it’s going to outlive me for sure. It’s going to go into the future program here into all of Northwest Oklahoma. Being born and raised in Oklahoma, it’s kind of close to me and very important.”
Kenedy had been a pastor in Wichita Falls, Texas, when a conversation with a man who was a chaplain at the local hospital steered him on a new path. He was encouraged to get his chaplain training, referred to as Clinical Pastoral Education. He completed his clinical training at the hospital, worked there for a short time, and then received a call from Tyson gauging his interest in becoming chaplain in Vernon, Texas.
“That was a strange thought to me, but I took a tour of the plant and I thought, ‘Well, I think I can do this. I can try this and see how it works.’ And I got started in 2011 with Tyson,” Kenedy said. “I think it was a better fit for me to be in the corporate world as a chaplain. I’ve had a very good ministry here and people come and talk to me all the time.”
Kenedy is the chaplain for all five Tyson plants in Garfield County. He said it took almost a year to get the program set up at all the plants. Now he spends a lot of his time walking the production floor of each site talking with those who need his guidance in a number of life scenarios.
“With 1,600 people here, I can’t spend a lot of time in the office counseling, because I need to be out there on the floor,” Kenedy said. “We do have those resources here in the community where we can connect people with the right kind of resources, whether it’s counseling, or housing, financial, or whatever it is.”
The donations given out at the Pine Street site are scheduled once a month. Kenedy said Baker will send out an email to all agencies she works with letting them know what is available. Kenedy said if the food is received at the plant early enough, agencies can be alerted to what is on hand as to help organizations get all they need.
“We try to schedule that once a month. Then whatever we have left over, we put into this freezer for the community pantry,” Kenedy said. “Then for our Tyson team members, I’ve developed a voucher, and they can go down to the pantry and there will be people there that will open that up and give them any kind of food they need.”
With the need of food never going away, and with there likely always being people who are in need of food, Kenedy said he has been proud to see the program grow to this point, although he said the need could only grow greater in the future.
“It doesn’t matter what happens in the country as far as things like pandemics,” Kenedy said. “For these last two years, it’s been hard on people. But people are still going to eat. No matter what happens, people are still going to eat. So I think our service is going to be an even greater need in the future than it is right now.”
